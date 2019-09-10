The Sexual Wellness Market in Europe to Reach Revenues of Around $8.8 Billion by 2024 - Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Sexual Wellness Market in Europe – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the sexual wellness market in Europe is expected to reach revenues of around $8.8 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR ofover 6% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The European sexual wellness market is estimated to offer $2.86 billion worth revenue opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The emergence of several new condom brands, along with a robust investor support for start-upscan be attributed to the growth of sex toys and condom segments. These segments accountfor more than 85% of the total market in Europe . Devising strategic advertising campaigns and shifting focus toward female consumers remain keys areas to capitalize over market offerings. Germany , the UK, and France are expected to remain the leading three countries registering an absolute growth of more than 37%, 43%, and 47%, respectively, during the forecast period. The retail distribution channel continues its dominance in the Europeanregion with more than 72% share, however, factors such as discreet packaging and the growing internet penetration across the continent are expected to increase the popularity of digital distribution platforms.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by products, distribution, gender, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 51 othervendors.

Europe Sexual WellnessMarket – Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by distribution, end-user, products, gender, and geography.

The sex toys segment led the market with a market share more than to 68% in 2018. Sex toys are witnessing high demand from countries such as Germany , the UK, and France .

, the UK, and . The market for female sexual wellness products is expected to growata CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The growth of online sales is set to increase by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.

Europe Sexual WellnessMarket– Dynamics

Europe has been a key growth market for sexual wellness vendors. The region has demand for a diverse range of sexual wellness products. Over the years, vendors catering in the European market have come up with innovative campaigns and products. One of the key growth drivers for the sexual wellness products is persistently evolving gender-neutral products for a wide array of customers. Over the last couple of years, the market perception has witnessed variations from being a female-centric one to a unisex one.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Integration of Sex Education with Sexual Wellness

Increased Instances of AIDS/HIV and STDs

Evolvement of Gender-neutral Tone in Market

Increasing Popularity of Digital Distribution Platforms

Europe Sexual WellnessMarket –Geography

Germany led the sexual wellness market in Europe followed by the UK. The increased adoption of sex toys among women is one of the contributing factors to the overall growth of the market. The market in France, Italy, and Russia are growing at a healthy rate. Factors such as high concentration of vendors and an emerging audience for the sexual wellness products across these nations are the key factors for the substantial growth.

Major Vendors

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

KarexBerhad

LifeStyles

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Other vendors include BeateUhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, Billy Boy, BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise, B. Cumming, CalExotics, Calvin Klein, Convex Latex, Cosmo Lady, Cupid Limited, Doc Johnson, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, European Lingerie Group AB (ELG), Embry, Empowered Products, Fuji Latex, Good Clean Love, Guy & O'Neill, Hathor Professional, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare, ID Lubricants, Innova Quality, InnovusPharma, IXu, L Brands, La MaisonLejaby, La Perla, LELO, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney Group, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, MTLC Latex, Orient Industry, PHE, pjur Group, Sagami Rubber Industries, Sensuous Beauty, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Silk Parasol, Sliquid, StaySafe Condoms, STRATA Various Product Design, Suki (OhMiBod), Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), The Yes Company, Tianjin Condombao, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Triumph, Veru, and XR Brands.

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence