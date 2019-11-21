The Shade Store Returns to the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach as the 2020 Exclusive Window Treatment Partner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shade Store, a leading resource for premium custom window treatments, will partner with the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach benefitting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County for the second time. As the exclusive window treatment provider, The Shade Store will outfit all designer rooms in the home opening on February 1, 2020.

"From lining the halls with dazzling drapery to thoughtful trim detail and unexpected layering, it was exciting to see the innovative ways designers used our products throughout last year's Palm Beach home," said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. "We are proud to be working with another amazing roster of talent again this year, and look forward to partnering with them to bring their creative visions to life."

"We are thrilled to partner with The Shade Store again this year as the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach's exclusive window treatment sponsor," said James Druckman, President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and President and CEO of the New York Design Center. "We look forward to the thoughtful approach, beautiful designs, and artisanal craftsmanship The Shade Store will bring to this year's group of renowned participating designers."

The Shade Store's rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design expertise naturally lends itself to the needs of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach's designers. The company's 'Custom Made Simple' approach simplifies the custom window treatment process while delivering premium service, taking a lot of the heavy lifting off the designer's plate to ensure the process is seamless. With more than 85 showrooms across the country, The Shade Store is committed to providing the best materials, artisan craftsmanship, full-service measure and installation teams, and the most experienced customer service team in the industry. The company's comprehensive trade program also includes the use of a customer's own materials (or COM), a benefit which will be utilized throughout the 2020 home.

Each year since the inaugural 1973 Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Manhattan, celebrated interior designers transform a magnificent estate into an elegant exhibition of fine furnishings, art and technology to raise funds for much-needed after school and enrichment programs for New York City children. For more than four decades, the show house has been a must-see event for thousands of design enthusiasts, renowned for sparking interior design trends throughout the world. In 2017, the show house expanded with a second location in Palm Beach, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The third annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach will open on February 1, 2020 at 260 Palmetto Lane, West Palm Beach, FL.

About The Shade Store

The Shade Store is a family-run, premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA by a skilled artisan, hung and tested for quality assurance, and ships free in 10 days or less. With 85+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including free swatches, free professional window measurements, free photo rendering services, as well as nationwide installation services for a separate fee. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

