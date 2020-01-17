NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Shaker Bottles Market in US: About this market

This shaker bottles market in US analysis considers sales from other supplement mixes and protein mix applications. Our study also finds the sales of shaker bottles market in US from plastic, stainless steel, and other types. In 2019, the plastic shaker bottles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as affordable and durable will play a significant role in the plastic shaker bottle segment to maintain its market position. Also, our shaker bottles market in US report looks at factors such as growing health and fitness industry, widening online presence of retailers, and increasing participation in outdoor activities. However, volatility in prices of raw materials, stringent government regulations related to use of plastics, and popularity of ready-to-drink supplement drinks may hamper the growth of the shaker bottles market in US over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829097/?utm_source=PRN

Shaker Bottles Market in US: Overview

Growing health and fitness industry

The focus on physical fitness among consumers in the US has grown considerably in recent years. This is evident from the increase in demand for gyms as well as health and fitness clubs. Health-conscious consumers are opting for subscription models or membership plans in healthcare centers. Thus, the growing consumer base of gyms and fitness clubs is expected to boost the demand for nutritional and healthy sports drinks which will lead to the expansion of the shaker bottles market in US market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles

Vendors operating in the shaker bottles market are investing in the marketing and sale of recyclable or eco-friendly shaker bottles. These initiatives from market participants are an effective contribution toward environmental sustainability. Shaker bottle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing shaker bottles made from FDA-approved recyclable materials such as recyclable HDPE and recyclable PP. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the shaker bottles market in US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shaker bottles market in US manufacturers, that include Amway Corp., BlenderBottle Co., Cyclone Cup LLC, Danone SA, GNC Holdings Inc., Hydra Cup Inc., Newell Brands Inc., PhD Nutrition Ltd., Smartgroup AB, and Universal Nutrition.

Also, the shaker bottles market in US includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829097/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

