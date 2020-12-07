The Shaman's Den Launches New Online Store for Holistic Health Products

STRATFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphysical shop for spiritual tools and accessories The Shaman's Den recently launched an online store featuring a variety of holistic health products. Founded by alternative healer Kailey Westington, The Shaman's Den offers a range of items to help people manage symptoms of anxiety, depression, joint pain, and inflammation through natural remedies. Products currently available on The Shaman's Den online shop include smudge sticks, selenite wands, palm stones, organic skincare, and self healing stone jewelry made with Druzy Crystals, Lapis Lazuli, Agate Druzy, and Rose Quartz.

"My approach to healing and wellness combines both eastern and western methods that not only heal people, but also empower them to live better lives by harnessing their inner power. I use up-to-date research, including clinical studies, to back the line of high-quality and effective holistic health products that I offer," said Westington. "With The Shaman's Den online store, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to make my homeopathic healing products available to customers across the country who seek natural, highly effective, and proven methods for living healthier lives."

Westington has been an alternative healer since 2019. She has completed certifications in Reiki, CBD application, aromatherapy, sound therapy, and reflexology. In addition, Westington serves as a Manager for new specialty CBD store Health CBD Organics , where she also inspires the look and presentation of new products.

In the future, The Shaman's Den online store will include manifestation journals, medicinal mushroom grow kits, hemp accessories, essential oils, and candles. Additionally, as well as offering holistic health products, Westington also provides alternative healing treatments services , which include intuitive counseling, homeopathic medicine advising, and chakra balancing sessions.

To view the full range of products available on The Shaman's Den online store, visit ShamansDen.com/Shop .

Based in Hamden, Connecticut and founded by certified alternative healer Kailey Westington, The Shaman's Den is a metaphysical shop for spiritual tools and accessories to help people naturally maintain, revitalize, and restore their health. The line of products offered by The Shaman's Den include crystals, healing stone jewelry, smudge sticks, and more. The company also offers counseling and other alternative healing treatment services. For more information, please visit ShamansDen.com .

