NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

Development of tires with shape memory alloy to drive market growth. The NASA has developed tires meant for the rover destined for the Mars by using shape memory alloys. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the shape memory alloy market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2022.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691290



Market Overview

Biocompatibility of Nitinol

Nitinol exhibits super elasticity, shape memory, and corrosion resistance properties. This is leading to an increased usage of Nitinol in implants.

High cost of shape memory alloys

The cost of the alloy is very high because the primary raw material, titanium is very expensive due to its limited supply.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the shape memory alloy market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Nippon Seisen and SAES Group the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of tires with shape memory alloy and the biocompatibility of Nitinol, will provide considerable growth opportunities to shape memory alloy manufactures. ATI, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, Johnson Matthey, Nippon Seisen, and SAES Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691290



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

