The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Gala to be Headlined by Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, Snoop Dogg

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation today announced details for "The Event," its first-ever fundraising gala presented by Pepsi Stronger Together and scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The groundbreaking evening will feature an all-star lineup from the world of music and comedy, highlighted by performances from Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg—with more award-winning musical and comedy acts to be announced in the coming days.

Established by four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's mission is to create pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential. In doing so, they have partnered with two organizations close to Shaquille's heart - Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

With concert tickets available to the public, the inaugural gala serves as the primary fundraiser for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. The evening will also include a private cocktail reception, dinner, and live auction followed by a public performance. Table sponsorships for the private event range from $10,000 to $75,000, with general admission concert tickets ranging from $125 to $350. Concert tickets go on sale today at www.AXS.com/ShaqEvent2021.

"I'm honored to have so many people in the Las Vegas community and beyond, join our efforts to help underserved youth," said O'Neal. "We are proud to create an inclusive event, one that everyone can be a part of, from the more approachable concert ticket options to the higher-priced table sponsorships. Together, we can provide opportunities and resources for the kids who need them the most."

The Foundation focuses on serving children in Las Vegas and Atlanta. It recently announced the opening of the Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County, located just outside of Atlanta. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $50,000 in grants to Las Vegas high schools to assist athletic programs impacted by the pandemic and is currently partnered with the City of Las Vegas to refurbish outdoor basketball courts at Doolittle Community Center. Proceeds from The Event will support similar projects, in addition to initiatives with Communities in Schools, Shaquille's annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday program and more.

"The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation has been a tremendous partner to Pepsi Stronger Together, as we have continuously aimed to provide the right resources to the communities who need it most," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We are thrilled to team up once again for this great event that will bring the community together and will help expand our grassroots initiatives throughout the country."

About The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation creates pathways for underserved youth, helping them achieve their full potential. Established in 2019 by the NBA Hall of Famer, television sports analyst and entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, the Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children. While primarily partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools, the Foundation will simultaneously support Shaquille's other charitable endeavors, such as his annual Shaq-a-Claus holiday event and initiatives alongside his corporate partners. For more information, visit shaqfoundation.org.

About MGM Grand Garden Arena

The MGM Grand Garden Arena is home to concerts, championship boxing and premier sporting and special events. The Arena offers comfortable seating for as many as 16,800 with excellent sightlines and state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and sound. Prominent events to date have included world championship fights between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson as well as Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez as well as Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao; and concerts by The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bette Midler, George Strait, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, U2, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Buffett and the Barbra Streisand Millennium Concert. The MGM Grand Garden Arena also has been home to annual events including the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Pac-12 Men's Basketball Championship and Frozen Fury NHL pre-season games hosted by the Los Angeles Kings.

About Pepsi Stronger Together

Pepsi Stronger Together is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - engaging its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries - Pepsi Stronger Together was expanded in October of 2020 by partnering with NBA teams and charitable organizations to foster, among other things, community and police relations.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. Under this vision, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving the program to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date at pepsistrongertogether.com, where visitors can engage in conversation and learn about the latest community initiatives and how to give back. Follow the conversation on social media at @pepsistrongertogether.

