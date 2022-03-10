THE SHARK SOCIAL CLUB NFT IS GEARED UP TO MAKE A HUGE SPLASH IN THE NFT COMMUNITY

Shark Social Club's first Roadmap (which lays out the rest of the year's plans for the club), is already quite extensive, featuring exclusive merchandise drops, their own crypto currency titled 'FI$H', NFT breeding, Full-scale 3D models and a year-end, weekend-long event entitled SharkFest. An interesting new featured addition to their Roadmap is a platform called 'The Apex' which allows sharkholders to access a queue of weekly events ranging from Concerts, Sports games, Events, Festivals, etc. The SSC will occupy suites at these events where their members can secure their place and enjoy (and yes, it's free!)