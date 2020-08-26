The Sharp Financial Group Names M&A Industry Veteran Kevin Rudd as Executive Managing Director to Head Advisory Group

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sharp Financial Group (Sharp), an integrated financial management firm with services that include business advisory, accounting and tax, mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, wealth management and family office, today announced the appointment of Kevin Rudd as Executive Managing Director for the Advisory Group.

For over 35 years, Rudd has been providing middle-market companies with services related to mergers and acquisitions, capital sourcing and financial advice over a wide range of industries. He has completed hundreds of transactions with an aggregate value of over $1billion, primarily for family-owned and closely held businesses.

"I'm very excited to join The Sharp Financial Group," Rudd said. "My decision was driven by Sharp's high-level of success and professionalism and its unique approach to guiding companies throughout their life cycles. I look forward to applying my years of experience to the integrated financial services platform Sharp has created, and to further expanding our advisory team as we grow the business."

Rudd co- founded Curtis Financial Group and has successfully provided investment banking and corporate finance services for 20 years. He was the main driver in expanding the firm from one professional to a team of 18 full-time professionals. In 2014, Kevin combined Curtis Financial Group with Baker Tilly Capital, where he co-managed more than 20 employees across offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison.

Rudd will now oversee Sharp's transaction advisory group and will work directly with clients throughout the M&A process. His primary goal will be to expand on Sharp's holistic approach. This includes strategy and value creation to insure a strong financial position for clients. In addition, Sharp's approach allows clients to perform transactions of any appropriate kind to fulfill their dreams of creating generational wealth and family legacy.

"We're thrilled to add to Kevin to our team," said Sharp's President and CEO Vince Rogusky. "Kevin brings an immense amount of transactional experience and corporate leadership that will be extremely valuable for the continued growth of our clients and for the firm."

About The Sharp Financial Group

The Sharp Financial Group ("Sharp") is an integrated financial management firm that has unified business advisory, accounting and tax, mergers & acquisitions, capital sourcing solutions, wealth management and family office solutions in a way that helps business owners and their families achieve extraordinary things. By recognizing the complex needs of entrepreneurs and business owners at all points in the life cycle of owning or exiting a business, Sharp has built a reputation for providing a holistic combination of highly effective services for clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Founded in 1993, Sharp is headquartered in the Philadelphia area, with offices in New York City and New Jersey. For more information visit www.SharpLLC.com .

