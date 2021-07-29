The Shaw Group Partners with Clough in the U.S. to Deliver Pipe Fabrication for Gulf Coast Petrochemical Project

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Group is pleased to announce it has secured a project award from Clough North America to deliver pipe fabrication solutions for a petrochemical project in Pasadena, Texas.

Shaw's scope of this project includes in excess of 14,000 pipe spools, over 41,000 fittings, flanges and supports and approximately 175,000 linear feet of pipe including stainless steel and carbon steel. The project is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The project will be completed out of Shaw's Walker, LA facility, which sits on 77 acres and boasts a highly optimized layout capable of producing 6,500 spools per month.

"We're extremely pleased that Clough put its trust in Shaw to deliver their pipe fabrication for such an important project," said Shaw President and CEO Mike Childers. "The hallmark of Shaw's core competencies is our ability to serve as trusted partners for our clients and deliver our project components at the highest quality with zero disruptions to budget and timeline and that's exactly what we plan to deliver for Clough."

For Shaw, this award affirms the company's position as a leader in pipe fabrication services. The company recently reacquired and revived its 2.2 million square feet of fabrication and manufacturing capacity with the strategy to provide premier pipe fabrication, module and induction bending services to industrial clients throughout the world.

"Shaw has demonstrated its ability to deliver superior pipe fabrication services," said Clough Vice President and Project Director Diego Carli. "We're excited to partner with Shaw to bring this project online."

About Shaw

Shaw is an industry leader of pipe and module fabrication and induction bending. The company is recognized for having the resources to deliver complex solutions to mitigate risks and reduce overall cost of field construction. Shaw's facilities around the world are equipped with the latest manufacturing technology and production management systems to ensure project success for heavy industrial clients. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Shaw employs approximately 700 people across its offices and operations in North America and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.theshawgrp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Clough

Clough is a pioneering engineering and construction company established in 1919 in Perth, Western Australia. Clough delivers sustainable high performing assets for the energy, infrastructure and resources industries underpinned by a dedication to problem solving and getting the job done safely and efficiently.

Today, Clough manages a global workforce of over 2,000 people from operating centers across North America, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Asia and the UK that strive for the best in everything, setting new safety and performance benchmarks every single day.

Clough is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murray & Roberts, a multinational group that focuses its expertise on delivering sustainable and fit-for-purpose project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The Group delivers its capabilities into the resources, industrial, energy, water and specialized infrastructure sectors.

