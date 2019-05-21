The SHE Brand Acquires Brandyay

PALMDALE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to compete with all major brands, The SHE Brand makes moves to increase its overall company value by acquiring Brandyay; an online design platform for use by artists, fashion designers, independent designers, influencers, store owners or anyone with the desire to design and sell personally branded apparel. Prior to acquisition, Brandyay was co-founded by Jerrod Washington; former NFL athlete who played for the New England Patriots, and brother-in-law to Kobe Bryant in collaboration with "tech guru" Chris Brian, co-founder to both Brandyay and the HAULS brands. The acquisition of Brandyay makes clear SHE ventures to increase the value of their company, and to do so their plan includes establishing a solid foundation in the dot com sphere.

From production to purchase, Brandyay users can use the online 3D designer to create their own clothing line. Brandyay can be used to design without limitations to print one-offs, or as many on-demand items as desired. Users can sell their designed products on Instagram or any other online marketplace. Their customers can order directly via Instagram posts, Facebook Pages or other sites and pages managed by users when powered by Brandyay. https://brandyay.com/

"We want the world to know our brand," says CEO, Lupe Rose. "We want the world to know we are a company to contend with, and to do so we must share our investments in technology. We want it said we launched branches within our organization that challenged other prominent brands. Bringing Brandyay into our portfolio of companies says that we are committed to continuing to establish the company as an internationally recognized brand with an unformidable presence. As always, we remain committed to creating jobs, generating income and wealth where there was none, and Brandyay allows us to continue to do that."

SHE is carving out its stake of online revenue with the purchase of Brandyay. It's currently taking steps to further improve the site's technology by placing the Brandyay site under construction to implement changes that are expected to surpass the online shopping experience.

About Company: SHE Beverage Company, Inc.­ - women owned, nationally recognized brand known for its trademark feud with #Budweiser because of its original slogan "The Queen of Beer." Regardless, SHE has not backed down or been affected by "Bud" at all. "The Queen of Beverages," SHE Beverage Company has grown its brand to unbelievable heights within the last four years. Opening its 10,000 SQ. FT brewery in Lancaster CA, manufacturing water and launching its brands Sip by SHE with Sip Electrolyte, Sip Alkaline, Sip Young, and Sip Mom's Water. Currently supplying products to Target, Walmart, BevMo, Total Wine & More, Vons & Albertson Grocers, Arco & Chevron Gas-stations, Best Western & Holiday Inn Hotels, and a slew of other convenient stores, hotels, and casinos as well as AMAZON. SHE Beverage Company is a brand to closely watch.

