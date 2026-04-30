The Shed Announces Naming of The Darla Moore Gallery Following Transformative $25 Million Gift

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shed announced the naming of its Level 2 Gallery as The Darla Moore Gallery in recognition of a transformative, unrestricted $25 million gift from philanthropist and founding board member Darla Moore. This investment marks a key moment for The Shed to strengthen its long-term sustainability and enable continued innovation in its mission as a leading arts nonprofit.

"The belief that art is a catalyst for transformation is foundational to my philanthropy. I believed in The Shed from the very beginning because it represented something New York, and the world, truly needed: a space where artists could take risks and audiences could experience something entirely new," said Darla Moore. "It is incredibly meaningful to continue supporting an institution that pushes boundaries and creates opportunities for artists to realize ambitious ideas. I'm proud to stand behind its future and its role in the cultural life of this city."

Moore's support reflects her deep and enduring belief in The Shed's founding vision. As one of the institution's earliest champions, Moore backed the organization when it existed only as an ambitious idea, drawn from the inspiration of founding board chair Dan Doctoroff and a visionary group of cultural leaders committed to creating a new 21st-century arts institution. Her continued investment also reflects a strong confidence in the institution's leadership under CEO Meredith "Max" Hodges and its direction for the future.

"Darla recognized and appreciated The Shed's vision from our earliest days and helped bring it to life. Her latest extraordinary philanthropy helps ensure a stable foundation on which The Shed can continue to grow, invest, and take the risks necessary to keep New York City on the leading edge of art and culture," said Jonathan Tisch, chair of The Shed's Board of Directors. "We are so pleased that The Darla Moore Gallery will be a testament to Darla's leadership and indomitable spirit. We are most grateful."

"Darla Moore, one of The Shed's founders, helped create it with innovative and well-designed ideas. Her new support and vote of confidence is extraordinary. I love Darla!" said Dan Doctoroff, The Shed's founding board chair.

This gift arrives as The Shed continues to build on its momentum; it supports alignment between vision, execution, and impact. By strengthening and securing the organization's operations and financial foundation, Moore's gift enables continued artistic risk-taking and deepened impact on artists and audiences, reinforcing The Shed's role as a vital cultural destination in Hudson Yards and a meaningful contributor to New York City's artistic landscape.

"I'm deeply grateful to Darla for her exceptional generosity and belief in The Shed," said Meredith "Max" Hodges, The Shed's CEO. "This gift is not just support—it's trust. Trust in our team, in our vision, and in the future we're working toward. It allows us to keep saying yes to ambitious artists and ideas, to continue growing our audiences, and to build something that feels alive and lasting. I feel inspired and optimistic about what lies ahead."

Since opening in 2019, The Shed has activated its flexible, interdisciplinary spaces with boundary-pushing work that embraces innovation, accessibility, and artistic excellence, producing all arts for all audiences.

Last year alone, The Shed welcomed more than 250,000 visitors, many for free, to a wide range of programs. Building on this record, The Shed will present, for free, the NYC premiere of Doug Aitken's Lightscape, a new interdisciplinary installation, opening June 25 in The Darla Moore Gallery.

DARLA MOORE

Darla Moore was vice president of Rainwater, Inc., a private investment company. She is the founder and chair of the Charleston Parks Conservancy, a foundation focused on enhancing the parks and public spaces of the City of Charleston. She is the first woman to be profiled on the cover of Fortune magazine and named to the list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in American Business. Moore has served on numerous corporate and philanthropic boards, including Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, the National Teach for America Board, the Board of Trustees of the New York University Medical School and Hospital, the University of South Carolina, and the Lebanese American University of Beirut. She was formerly a managing director of Chemical Bank and currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Shed, a cultural institution in New York City, the Santa Fe Institute, and Oxbow Carbon. The University of South Carolina's business school is named in her honor—the first business school in America named for a woman. Moore received the Business Person of the Year Award from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame. Moore and Condoleezza Rice are the first women members of Augusta National Golf Club. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she holds an MBA from George Washington University. Currently, Moore serves as chairman of the Darla Moore Foundation.

THE SHED

The Shed is a cultural arts institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society.

Media Contact:

Christina Riley

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SOURCE The Shed