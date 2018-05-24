The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint Named 2018 World BBQ Champions

The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint serves over a ton of BBQ daily at their Ocean Springs, Mississippi location. The Shed BBQ competition sauces & marinades are available in grocery stores nationwide. Their BBQ can also be purchased online at Foody Direct.

"The sauce won it for us! It's a combination of our sweet and tangy and southern sweet," said Brad Orrison, Co-Founder of The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint. "It's amazing to celebrate this win with each and every ShedHed, our extraordinary sponsors, and everyone who buys the sauce in their grocery store!"

The Shed's competition team was supported by Kingsford, Compart Family Farms, REC TEC Grills, and Vision Grills. Each supplying product, financial resources, and support at all levels of the organization.

Jim Compart, from Compart Family Farms notes, "It's an honor to work with the Orrisons and The Shed. We're proud that our hogs have delivered the highest quality product, to help them win this championship."

"This has been an incredible experience to be here at Memphis In May with The Shed. It's our first year working together, and we couldn't be happier to be part of their multiple wins!" said Ray Carnes, Co-Founder of REC TEC Grills.

About The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint

Founded in 2001, by Brad Orrison and Brooke Orrison-Lewis, the Shed BBQ & Blues Joint started as a road-side take out stand. Over 17 years through trials and tribulations, the restaurant has grown and now serves over 1 ton of BBQ a day. It has become an iconic symbol of the American Dream fulfilled. The Shed's famous sauce is sold nationwide and in 3 international countries. The competition team has earned Memphis in May's prestigious World Grand Championship in 2015 & 2018.

