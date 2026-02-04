The Shelton Grove Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Shelton Grove officially celebrated its grand opening on January 14, 2026, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the renovation and the community's transformation into one of Shelton's premier modern apartment destinations.

Joined by local officials Alderman Michael Duncan (Third Ward) and Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission Virginia M. Harger, The Shelton Grove welcomed members of the community to commemorate the milestone and tour the newly reimagined property.

Left to Right: Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Virginia M. Harger, Managing Director Samuel Karamanis, Managing Director Pavel Abdur-Rahman, Incoming Tenant Anna Vilenski, Managing Director Jefferson Huang, Alderman Michael Duncan (Third Ward), and Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell. (CNW Group/The Shelton Grove)

"Shelton continues to be an ideal place to live, work, and grow, and The Shelton Grove reflects that energy," said Jefferson Huang, Managing Director. "This renovation allows us to offer a thoughtfully designed community that fits seamlessly into the area while providing residents with convenience, accessibility, and modern comfort."

The Shelton Grove features thoughtfully redesigned studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with open-concept layouts and modern finishes. As part of their efforts to support Shelton's local housing options, a percentage of the residences are designated as affordable housing units, helping to support the workforce and income-qualified residents.

The community offers a robust collection of amenities designed to enhance residents' lifestyles, including a resort-style outdoor swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a dedicated yoga studio, a resident clubhouse, outdoor grill and dining area, and convenient on-site parking. Residents will also benefit from the convenience of cleaning services, maintenance staff, and an on-site property manager for day-to-day support.

Transparent, all-inclusive pricing that covers essential services such as basic internet, water, parking, and laundry further benefit residents and provide convenience and peace of mind. Ideally located, The Shelton Grove offers easy access to major highways, grocery stores, shopping centers, dining destinations, and public transit, making it an attractive option for commuters and local residents alike.

About The Shelton Grove

The Shelton Grove is a newly opened 96-unit residential community located on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, Connecticut. Featuring a curated mix of modern studio and two-bedroom penthouse apartments, the property offers residents a contemporary living experience with premium amenities, including a fitness center, outdoor pool, clubhouse, and private courtyard. Designed for comfort, convenience, and connection, The Shelton Grove provides an attainable lifestyle in one of Fairfield County's most desirable neighborhoods.

