The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence Opens 2026 Application Cycle for Undergraduate Leaders Nationwide

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence today announced it is accepting applications for its 2026 award, offering a $1,000 prize to an undergraduate student who demonstrates exceptional leadership and a clear vision for advancing equity within the LGBTQ+ community. The scholarship, now in its inaugural year, seeks to invest in the next generation of leaders committed to institutional growth and social justice.

"This scholarship is rooted in the belief that sustainable progress for LGBTQ+ individuals is built through education, dedicated leadership, and the creation of resilient institutions," said a representative for the scholarship committee. "Sherri Eisenpress has spent decades modeling this work, from her early days mentoring at-risk youth to her governance role with the Rockland County Pride Center. This award seeks to identify and support students who share that commitment to building a more just and inclusive future."

Eligibility and Application Criteria

To qualify for The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence, applicants must:

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university.

Identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or demonstrate meaningful advocacy and leadership in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

Submit an original essay and provide proof of current undergraduate enrollment.

The core of the application is a 750- to 1,000-word essay responding to the following prompt:

"How can education, leadership, and community engagement advance equity and long-term institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how do you envision contributing to that future?"

Award Timeline

Application Deadline: All materials must be submitted by November 15, 2026.

All materials must be submitted by November 15, 2026. Winner Announced: The recipient of the $1,000 award will be announced on December 15, 2026.

About the Scholarship's Mission

The creation of The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Excellence directly reflects the principles of its namesake. Sherri Eisenpress, a former Acting Supreme Court Judge in New York, has a distinguished history of public service, including pivotal work implementing adolescent justice reform under the state's Raise the Age legislation and presiding over the Integrated Domestic Violence Court.

Completed applications, including the essay and proof of enrollment, should be submitted via email to the address below.

SOURCE Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship