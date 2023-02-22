The Sherwin-Williams Company to Hold Financial Community Presentation on August 24, 2023

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Feb 22, 2023, 08:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will hold its Financial Community Presentation in Cleveland, Ohio on August 24, 2023. Scheduled participants include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis, President and Chief Operating Officer Heidi G. Petz, Chief Financial Officer Allen J. Mistysyn and additional senior leadership.

Registration details will be available at a later date. 

Investor Relations Contacts:     

Jim Jaye                                       
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications      
Sherwin-Williams                        
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected] 

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

