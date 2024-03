CLEVELAND, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will hold its Financial Community Presentation in Boston, MA on August 29, 2024. Scheduled participants include President and Chief Executive Officer Heidi G. Petz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Allen J. Mistysyn and additional senior leadership.

Registration details will be available at a later date.