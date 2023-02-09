The Sherwin-Williams Foundation and The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development Expand Commitment

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Foundation continues to enhance its commitment with The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development (NEOHCED) to support economic and business growth, along with advancement of the Northeast Ohio community. The expanded collaboration will foster economic inclusion for underrepresented suppliers, emphasizing minority-owned business enterprises (MBE) and employment in construction project opportunities, as well as talent recruitment, training and development, and engagement opportunities.

"The Sherwin-Williams Foundation is pleased to expand its 15-year collaboration with NEOHCED. Our ongoing support directly reflects one of the three priorities of the Foundation's mission, to advance a skilled workforce that sustains inclusive, vibrant communities and underscores an important business strategy for deliberate outreach and continued engagement with minority communities," said John G. Morikis, President of the Foundation, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW). "This high-impact community investment will provide services to build capacity for contractors as well as support services and opportunities for the community."

Sherwin-Williams, a global leader in the paint and coatings industry, is making a significant financial commitment in its Building Our Future (BOF) global headquarters and R&D Center project, which includes meeting or exceeding robust economic inclusion requirements. The Company's long-standing community collaborations, such as our work with NEOHCED, reinforce our commitment to invest in the bright future of Northeast Ohio.

The enhanced commitment between The Sherwin-Williams Foundation and NEOHCED Includes significant community investments that will support economic impact through job creation and retention, as well as business development. These include:

Expand the Latino Construction Capacity Initiative (LCCI), which aims to aid underrepresented contractors with training support, technical assistance and coaching. The goal of LCCI is to increase the capacity and utilization of the Latino and underrepresented workforce, as well as small businesses in the residential and commercial construction industry. Contractors interested in participating can apply here. Participant criteria includes: at least 18 years of age; dependable transportation; ability to commit to all sessions; owner or authorized company representative.

Provide capital investment in CentroVilla25 , an adaptive reuse of a warehouse located in the Clark - Fulton neighborhood, the heart of Cleveland's Latino community. The development will provide accessible leasable space combined with wraparound business support to help minority business owners contribute to the regional economic development.

, an adaptive reuse of a warehouse located in the - neighborhood, the heart of Latino community. The development will provide accessible leasable space combined with wraparound business support to help minority business owners contribute to the regional economic development. Sponsored the Construction Opportunities Fair designed to elevate the visibility of minorities in construction and building trades by connecting them with educational resources and providing business support services, including a workforce track for individuals seeking employment in the construction trades. The 2023 Fair took place on Friday, February 3 , at Max S. Hayes High School.

"The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development is thrilled to expand our partnership with The Sherwin-Williams Foundation as the funded activities align with our mission to deliver economic and entrepreneurial technical assistance, training, and advocacy to Cleveland's Latino and other underserved communities," stated Jenice Contreras, NEOHCED Executive Director. "Hispanics are the fastest growing demographic in the U.S. and as such it is vital that we offer programs and activities designed to further advance access to services that allow these businesses to launch, grow and flourish."

The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, education and outreach related to small business owners and entrepreneurs, with a special focus on Hispanic-owned businesses and professionals throughout the region. NEOHCED works with individuals from all communities to help them start new or grow existing businesses.

"As our Ward 14 representative and Chair of the Workforce, Education, Training & Youth Development Committee on the Council, I'm thrilled to see Sherwin-Williams expanding support and partnership for NEOHCED," commented Jasmin Santana, City of Cleveland Council Member. "The enhanced funding will focus on providing Hispanic business owners and other underrepresented groups access to space and business support, while bolstering training and technical assistance. As I've noted before, there is a new spirit moving through Ward 14 and this exemplifies it for our residents and broader community. City Council is committed to increasing and expanding small business ownership, as well as job opportunities for Latinos, women and people of color. This work by NEOHCED helps us reach that goal."

Details about the Building Our Future project including the Company's commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity and the Our Community video profiles can be found on the Building Our Future website.

For more information about The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development, visit https://hbcenter.org.

