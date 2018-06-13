The Shidler Group and Carbon Lighthouse Partner on Clean Energy Pilot in Honolulu

"The Shidler Group is laser-focused on finding fresh ways to improve tenant experience and advance environmental sustainability," said Larry Taff, president of Shidler Pacific Advisors, LLC. "This pilot is an opportunity to advance both by leveraging value-driven carbon elimination that benefits tenants and fosters a stronger and more sustainable Hawaii."

Waterfront Plaza is a mixed-use property located on Ala Moana Boulevard, covering nearly 535,000 square feet. It is comprised of seven, five-story office buildings and Restaurant Row, which includes a variety of upscale restaurants, small specialty eateries, retail shops, financial institutions and healthcare tenants. The Carbon Lighthouse analytics process is expected to begin in fall 2018.

Using its proprietary CLUES® software platform, Carbon Lighthouse engineers will deploy hundreds of sensors throughout Waterfront Plaza to collect several new and distinct types of building data on top of leveraging existing Building Management System data.

"We are excited to be working with such a forward-thinking and community-minded partner like The Shidler Group," said Brenden Millstein, chief executive officer of Carbon Lighthouse. "We pioneered a different kind of energy service that makes it financially valuable for commercial real estate owners and investors to pursue sustainability initiatives that also benefit their tenants and the surrounding local community. We look forward to completing the pilot and providing more value to The Shidler Group's portfolio of commercial real estate assets."

Shidler joins a growing group of organizations, including Elemental Excelerator, Ulupono Initiative and other local real estate investors, which have been working with Carbon Lighthouse since 2016 to build a more sustainable and resilient Hawaii through profit-driven carbon elimination.

Contact:

Carbon Lighthouse

Mike Hower

Communications Manager

(415) 894-5576

mike.hower@carbonlighthouse.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-shidler-group-and-carbon-lighthouse-partner-on-clean-energy-pilot-in-honolulu-300665766.html

SOURCE Carbon Lighthouse

Related Links

http://www.carbonlighthouse.com

