A platform developed by Focus Technology Co., Ltd. analyzes brand visibility in generative AI search environments and helps businesses adapt to the emerging GEO landscape.

NANJING, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As generative search emerges as a new information gateway, many businesses are facing new challenges in how to ensure their brands can be recognized, understood, mentioned, and even preferentially recommended in AI-generated answers.

VisiGEO: Be visible where AI recommends AI Visibility: VisiGEO analyzes how frequently a brand appears in AI-generated responses and how those mentions compare with competing brands

These concerns have led to growing discussion around a concept sometimes referred to as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). While SEO focuses on improving a website's position in search results, GEO is generally understood as efforts to improve how brand information is interpreted and referenced by generative AI systems. In other words, the question is no longer just where a brand ranks, but whether it appears in the answers themselves.

Against this backdrop, a number of tools aimed at analyzing brand visibility within AI-driven search environments have begun to emerge. VisiGEO (visigeo.ai) is one such SaaS platform focused on GEO.

VisiGEO is developed by Focus Technology, a Chinese technology company known for operating global B2B digital trade platforms and providing online marketing services for exporters. The platform is primarily aimed at international markets, and targets companies running independent websites and brand-driven businesses exploring GEO strategies.

To analyze these challenges, the VisiGEO platform structures its approach around three areas.

First, the platform analyzes how frequently a brand appears in AI-generated responses and how those mentions compare with competing brands. This gives companies a clearer view of how their brands are represented within generative search environments.

Second, the platform evaluates website structure and generates an AI-friendly "official website map" to organize site content into a structure that is easier for AI systems to interpret. In addition, the platform provides content generation and rewriting tools that help companies refine their website information.

Third, the platform enables companies to generate content intended for distribution across multiple online platforms and recommends suitable websites or channels for publication.

Despite the growing attention around GEO, the field remains at an early stage. While more companies are beginning to recognize the impact of AI search on information access, clear methodologies for adapting to this shift are still emerging.

One thing is becoming clear: generative AI is starting to reshape how people access information online. As AI-generated answers become a more common starting point for search, the challenge for companies may gradually shift—from simply ranking in search results to ensuring their brands remain present within the answers themselves. Platforms like VisiGEO aim to help companies better understand and adapt to this emerging landscape.

