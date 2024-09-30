The Shincheonji Word Seminar in Yeongnam Region that Evokes Honest Faith Testimonies from Pastors

YEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastors from traditional churches showed an enthusiastic response to the Shincheonji Word Seminar held in the Yeongnam region.

Pastor Cho from Gimhae region, who attended the '2024 Shincheonji Word Seminar' in Masan, confessed, "I have read the Bible several times, but I think I've only read it literally. After attending the Word Seminar, I believe I've finally learned the revealed word that accurately fits this era."

As a lecturer at the 2024 Shincheonji Revelation Achievement Real Evidence Word Crusade' being held at Busan Andrew Training Institute At Busan Andrew Training Center, the 2024 Shincheonji revelation achievement reality evidence crusade with Chairman Lee Man-hee

Pastor Kim, also from the Presbyterian Church, said, "The current state of Christian churches in Korea is chaotic, and many members are leaving. Now is the time we must make efforts within the Word." He further stated, "After listening to the teachings of the Shincheonji Church, I've come to understand parts of the Bible I didn't know before, and I feel that they explain the current times accurately according to the Bible. Every time I hear the Word, I am deeply moved, feeling that God is truly with us."

Responding to these efforts, large numbers of pastors and believers flocked to the Word Seminars in the Yeongnam region. The seminar in Masaon on the 25th of last month saw 16,000 attendees, including over 100 pastors. The Busan seminar on the 29th attracted approximately 40,000 believers, including over 100 pastors to hear the revealed Word.

"I am testifying exactly to what I have seen and heard of the realities in Revelation. The Word of the Bible must be taught exactly as it is, without distorting or adding to or subtracting from, as if stamped with a seal," Chairman Lee stated at the Masan seminar. "Simply saying you believe in Jesus does not mean you will enter heaven. You must carefully listen to each word Jesus spoke, realize who you are according to the Bible, and live your faith according to the Word."

At the Busan Word Seminar, Chairman Lee reiterated, "You need to reflect on whether or not you have added to or subtracted from the book of Revelation. If you don't know, you must admit it and seek out someone who does know to learn and understand."

In response to Chairman Lee's words, 727 Korean churches and 13,053 international churches across 84 countries have signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church for Word exchanges.

The Shincheonji Word Seminars, extending beyond Busan and the Yeongnam region, are scheduled to continue with an additional seminar in Seoul on the 5th of next month and in other regions afterward.

