The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, CT Earns Wine Spectator Restaurant Award in 2022

Shipwright's Daughter Among New England's Best Restaurants for Wine

MYSTIC, Conn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipwright's Daughter has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator 's 2022 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world's best restaurants for wine.

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world's best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

The Shipwright's Daughter restaurant in Mystic, CT has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator's 2022 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world's best restaurants for wine. With an aim to make exceptional, small producer wines accessible and approachable, beverage director Kathleen Standridge developed an eclectic wine program that complements the coastal cuisine of executive chef David Standridge and includes over 135 selections from around the world.

The Shipwright's Daughter has won the Award of Excellence, which recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. The Shipwright's Daughter wine list includes over 135 selections from around the world, from an inventory of 1,425 bottles.

"We are honored to receive our first Wine Spectator Award of Excellence," said beverage director Kathleen Standridge. "Our aim has always been to make exceptional, small producer wines accessible and approachable to wine drinkers of all kinds. We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized for our achievements."

In crafting the wine list for Shipwright's Daughter, Standridge strives to ride the edges of tradition and innovation. Working with her husband, executive chef David Standridge, she developed an eclectic wine program that complements the menu and celebrates farmers and producers who practice their craft using time-honored winemaking techniques, as well as the mavericks who are testing the boundaries of possibilities.

"As a small, husband and wife team, we are deeply thankful to be one of the only restaurants in Southeastern Connecticut to be recognized for this distinction," said Standridge. "We look forward to our bright future and can't wait to share all the wonderful bottles and producers that we have yet to discover with our guests."

The full list of Restaurant Awards can be found at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com

About The Shipwright's Daughter

The Shipwright's Daughter opened in June, 2020 in the Whaler's Inn Hotel in downtown Mystic. It is the newest addition to Mystic's thriving culinary community. Executive chef David Standridge's daily changing menu draws from the bounty of local farms and waters and reflects the unique character of coastal Connecticut. The modern New England cuisine is informed by the flavors of Oaxaca, the deep South, and Southern Italy.

