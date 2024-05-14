The Shipyard Completes Acquisition of Fahlgren Mortine, National Public Relations Agency of the Year

Merged company gains critical scale to disrupt industry and "Engineer Brand Love"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipyard, one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies nationally, has acquired Fahlgren Mortine – one of the top 20 firms in the nation (O'Dwyer's), and the two-time reigning Mid-Sized Agency of the Year as designated by the Public Relations Society of America.

"Fahlgren Mortine is recognized as a leader in the industry," said The Shipyard founder and CEO Rick Milenthal. "With our shared values, combined resources and a galvanizing mission of 'Engineering Brand Love' wherever audiences consume media, we are creating the leading independent platform in the country that creates great value for our clients."

The Shipyard will maintain the Fahlgren Mortine brand, which will now have access to expanded media buying volume, creative firepower and data and analytics resources.

The combined company represents $350 Million in billings, with 400 professionals and 10 offices throughout the country. The companies already share clients in addition to B2C and B2B industry expertise in tourism and economic development, financial services, consumer products, energy, retail, building products, logistics, technology and healthcare.

Fahlgren Mortine leadership remains in place with CEO Neil Mortine, and Marty McDonald, who was named president in 2022. Neil Mortine will also be named vice chairman for The Shipyard and Christine Turner will continue as president of TURNER, a subsidiary brand of Fahlgren Mortine since 2014. TURNER focuses on integrated communications for travel, tourism and active lifestyle brands with offices in New York City, Denver and Chicago.

Mortine confirmed, "We are certain this is the right next move for Fahlgren Mortine. We complement each other's strengths and specialties with a shared love for our community, bold national vision, and a commitment to doing work that makes a difference."

Fahlgren Mortine was previously owned by Eastport Holdings, a leading communications network, which acquired the firm in 2018.

The Shipyard announced last August a minority investment from Alaris Equity Partners which provided funding for this strategic investment in growth.

ABOUT THE SHIPYARD

The Shipyard is recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Agencies fueled by the mission, "Engineering Brand Love." The agency serves iconic brands in travel and tourism, financial services, consumer packaged goods, business-to-business, government, energy and others. The Shipyard's superior integration of creativity, media and data enables courageous marketing decisions. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Newport Beach, Sacramento and San Diego, California. For more information, visit TheShipyard.com.

ABOUT FAHLGREN MORTINE

Fahlgren Mortine is an integrated communications company helping brands engage in ways that are precise and meaningful. Named 2023 Best Mid-sized Agency nationally by the Public Relations Society of America, Fahlgren Mortine provides an integrated communications offering to clients around the world with industry specializations in business-to-business, consumer, higher education, healthcare and tourism/economic development. TURNER, a subsidiary of Fahlgren Mortine, delivers public relations, social media, influencer and travel trade marketing for some of the world's best resorts, destinations, active lifestyle and outdoor brands. The agency is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with offices in Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Boise, Idaho; Denver, Colo.; Chicago and New York City. For more information, visit www.fahlgrenmortine.com.

