The Shoal at La Jolla Beach Celebrates Fall Grand Opening With New Website: Luxury Eco-Friendly Boutique Hotel Taking Reservations Now

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shoal at La Jolla is a newly renovated and expanded luxury hotel specifically designed for vacationers, while including all the amenities a California beach town has to offer. The Shoal is located just miles from the downtown San Diego area, which includes the San Diego zoo and SeaWorld San Diego. The La Jolla hotel officially opens its doors in a few months but reminds vacationers to book rooms early by visiting the newly designed website.

The Shoal at La Jolla Beach

Located in the heart of La Jolla, The Shoal at La Jolla Beach is the premium destination for some of the best sunset-watching on the west coast. Within walking distance of the hotel, vacationers can indulge in beachfront lounging and surf watching at La Jolla Cove or enjoy some California nightlife in the Gas Lamp District. The Shoal is centrally located on La Jolla Boulevard to give access to a variety of entertainments. Guests can grab a surf lesson, cycle on the famous boardwalk, watch dolphins play from La Jolla Cove or get out and explore the greater San Diego area.

The southern Californian hotel at La Jolla Beach provides comfortable and relaxing rooms that cater to vacationers' specific needs. The recent multimillion-dollar renovation anticipated every convenience that guests could desire while spending time away from home. And guests are also encouraged to speak with the knowledgeable staff at the front desk about the many attractions available outside the hotel in the La Jolla area, like Petco Park and the Lindbergh Airport, or those attractions in neighboring cities like La Mesa, Santee or El Cajon.

"The Shoal renovation was a passion project for our whole team. We spent considerable time diving into the La Jolla area as well as the culture of this awesome beach town to discover everything that makes it a destination for travelers from all over the world. We were lucky enough to find this amazing location, with a wonderful team of La Jolla locals, in an ideal location. When we saw the hotel, we immediately had a vision and we knew we had to make it something great. We are so thrilled to watch the hotel transform into a modern, eco-friendly, boutique destination. And we are excited to officially open our doors as The Shoal at La Jolla Beach this fall. We're currently accepting reservations right now," Kayleen Ferrer said.

About The Shoal at La Jolla Beach

The Shoal is a luxury vacation hotel located in La Jolla, California, within the greater San Diego area. Originally built in the 1950s, The Shoal at La Jolla Beach has been a staple in the La Jolla community for decades and will soon be completely renovated. With its focus on elegance and customer service, the Shoal is destined to become a leader in California vacation experiences. Learn more about how The Shoal can enhance your visit to the west coast by visiting www.theshoallajolla.com.

Contact:

Kayleen Ferrer

Corporate Sales & Marketing

196847@email4pr.com

858-454-0716

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-shoal-at-la-jolla-beach-celebrates-fall-grand-opening-with-new-website-luxury-eco-friendly-boutique-hotel-taking-reservations-now-300666622.html

SOURCE The Shoal at La Jolla Beach

Related Links

http://www.theshoallajolla.com

