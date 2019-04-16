The Shoal La Jolla Re-opens with New Sustainability and Wellness Initiatives

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive guest room (http://www.theshoallajolla.com/accommodations.php) renovation and transformation, The Shoal La Jolla Beach is ready to welcome guests to this fresh rendition as a Boutique Hotel in La Jolla, CA, just steps from the famous Windansea Beach. With a keen focus to sustainability, a core value of the ownership and management company Kamla Hotels, the renovations included implementing recycled building material and energy-efficient plumbing. To continue hotel operations as environmentally-friendly as possible, use of recyclable K-cups and replenishable shampoo, conditioner and body wash containers reduce plastic waste by 95 percent over traditional products. Guests can participate in this movement with linen re-use and reduced housekeeping visits to save energy, conserve water and reduce ground water contamination in efforts to keep this beautiful area of La Jolla a great destination to visit. Reducing energy can enhance the guest experience as many now cite that sustainability in a hotel is an important feature and guests can feel good about participating in the conservation efforts. New digital applications to reduce paper waste are additional environmental-friendly implementations.

The Shoal La Jolla Beach Hotel The Shoal la Jolla beach a eco friendly hotel

La Jolla is an ideal location for a Wellness Vacation and The Shoal La Jolla is helping guests with on-site bicycle rentals, access to local yoga instructors who conduct Yoga at Windansea and other local beaches and recommendations for unique healthy food options in this charming Beach Village. New packages featuring Kayaking in La Jolla Cove and Scuba Diving in the famous kelp beds of La Jolla will help guests make special memories during their stay. Guests of The Shoal La Jolla will enjoy new rooms with fresh beach décor and all feature refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers for convenience. An Outdoor Heated Pool with a new beach-inspired mural and a new Fire Pit will allow guests to enjoy the ocean breezes after a day of mental and physical wellness.

Guest Reviews on Trip Advisor confirm that both locals looking for a Staycation, such as Chelsea in Santee: "New renovations are bright and beautiful….We love this location and will continue to come back!" to East Coasters like Lacey in New York: …"the new renovated rooms are beautifully done with a perfect appropriate coastal theme. Very clean and modern. Literally 1 block from Windansea beach…The jewel hotel of La Jolla! Definitely coming back" are enjoying the changes at The Shoal La Jolla Beach.

The Shoal at La Jolla Beach (http://www.theshoallajolla.com) is located at 6750 La Jolla Boulevard, just 300 feet from the stunning sunsets and surfing at Windansea Beach and close to the La Jolla Village with numerous restaurants, boutiques and art galleries. A massive multi-million-dollar renovation transformed the former Travelodge into this cool Boutique hotel, ideal for both business and leisure travelers.

