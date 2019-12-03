The Shocking Spy Story Behind The Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Revealed In "EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES"

It is also the most authoritative. Prior to renewed reporting that led to Epstein's July 6, 2019 arrest at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, award-winning authors Howard, Melissa Cronin and James Robertson had consistently uncovered shocking reporting about Epstein and his coconspirators for more than five years.

Combining the very best of their investigative reporting and incisive analysis, EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES will reveal evidence that proves Epstein, who died aged 66, was secretly an Israeli intelligence operative.

Not just a conspiracy theory, the revelation is bolstered by a world exclusive interview with Epstein's one-time handler for Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel. The man, a former high-ranking official in military intelligence, told the authors how Epstein ran a blackmail enterprise for the purpose of entrapping powerful individuals and politicians.

What's more, the authors reveal the truth of Epstein's connection to Russian intelligence, explaining why Vladimir Putin granted political asylum to a key individual connected to the case—a man who has Epstein's kompromat, or compromising material, in his possession.

All told, EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES exposes a shocking "criminal enterprise" (as recently described by the FBI), one with deep business and intelligence ties across a number of countries.

Other revelations that will send shockwaves through the highest levels of the establishment include:

Proof that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump's relationships with Epstein were more extensive than they have admitted

The dark secret behind Epstein's deep ties to the science world: Bill Gates, Steven Pinker, and more Nobel winners

Proof of President Trump's ties to Robert Maxwell, the father of Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine, and an international spy

The complex web of subterfuge between Robert Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Mossad, Adnan Khashoggi, and Saudi Arabia

Epstein's secret business interest with Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen

The mysterious deaths of several men connected to the case

New details about Trump's former Labor Secretary Acosta's involvement in crafting Epstein's infamous sweetheart deal

With unprecedented, exclusive first-person sourcing, the origins of the Epstein case are also laid bare through:

Exclusive access to his sprawling Manhattan townhouse

townhouse An exclusive interview with Epstein's longtime chauffeur

An exclusive interview with Epstein's jail mate, who witnessed his suicide attempt

An exclusive interview with Epstein's New Mexico housekeeper Deidre Stratton, who said her main job was to procure Epstein with a "stable" of young female masseuses, including a female companion for Prince Andrew

housekeeper , who said her main job was to procure Epstein with a "stable" of young female masseuses, including a female companion for Transcripts of long-buried police interviews of teen Epstein victims from the 1990s

An exclusive interview with Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's one-time attorney

Exclusive interviews with victims' attorneys Spencer Kuvin, Gloria Allred, and Lisa Bloom

Exclusive interview with victims Alicia Arden and Michelle Licata

"If you thought you knew the full Jeffrey Epstein story, you don't," said Cronin.

"EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES delivers stunning new reporting and exclusive material that is the product of years of work. Once and for all, we have been able to unravel one of most disturbing criminal networks in American history."

This is the debut book for Cronin and Robertson; Howard previously authored Diana: Case Solved, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields and Charles Manson: The Last Tapes.

Said Howard: "This is a real-life drama of obscene wealth, heinous crimes, and corruption from deep inside the world of power and privilege.

"This is an epic thriller for our time, and proves truth is always stranger than fiction."

Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales

By Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, James Robertson

Skyhorse hardcover, also available as ebook

On Sale: December 3, 2019 / $24.99

ISBN: 9781510757929

