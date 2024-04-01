The Shop Men's Grooming Line Is Now Available Nationwide

Co-created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, The Shop has long been known as the award-winning series where celebrated artists, entertainers, athletes and advocates come together for unfiltered conversations. As a natural extension of the show's ethos, it has evolved into an all-encompassing brand offering culturally impactful conversations, dynamic live experiences and a range of bespoke product essentials that embody the essence of a barbershop.

"We created The Shop out of a deep love and passion for the barbershop experience. Our show was designed to bring people inside the shop for the debates, the arguments, and the therapy you can only get at a true neighborhood spot. Now we want to give people another side to the experience," said Paul Rivera, Co-Creator of The Shop. "There is nothing like the feeling you have walking out of the shop looking your best. It's so amazing to partner with Walmart in neighborhoods all over the country to create a line of products to give people another way to experience a truly great barbershop."

Further building on The Shop's DNA, rooted in barbershop culture and community roots, and the desire to make the brand more accessible to the community, The Shop Men's Grooming Line was crafted with this same intention. Products are now available to purchase at an accessible price point exclusively at over 1,600 Walmart stores.

"Walmart is committed to broadening its product range and introducing new brands to captivate customers," says Creighton Kiper, Vice President, Merchandising, Beauty, Walmart U.S. "We're so excited to welcome The Shop and their new line of men's grooming products to our growing assortment and believe our customers will love the high-performance products at an exceptional value."

Developed in partnership with Parlux Ltd, The Shop Men's Grooming Line boasts seven high-performance products designed for all men — addressing universal needs for skin, hair and beard. The product line offers multi-beneficial, nourishing vegan and cruelty-free formulas that are gentle to the skin, simple and effective to use, with benefits.

The line includes an exfoliating Face Wash, soothing Shave Cream, anti-bump Aftershave Toner, hydrating Face Lotion, deep conditioning Beard Cream, moisturizing Hair Shampoo and Conditioner, and smoothing Hair Styling Pomade.

"From our very first meeting, Parlux saw the tremendous potential and opportunity for The Shop to create a grooming line as a natural extension of the show and their community," said Lori Singer, President of Parlux Ltd. "The products consist of skincare, haircare and beard care at an accessible price point that encapsulate The Shop's values of high performance, empowerment and self-care."

The Shop Men's Grooming Line products are available now exclusively at Walmart stores and online nationwide. For more information, please visit www.theshopmensgrooming.com and follow @TheShopUN on social media.

ABOUT THE SHOP:

The Shop is the community-connecting brand within The SpringHill Company (TSHC), founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that is committed to empowerment through culturally impactful conversations, dynamic live experiences and a range of bespoke product essentials that embody the essence of a barbershop. Created in 2018 by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, the brand remains at the forefront of culture, with the award-winning series that brings together your favorite artists, athletes, entertainers and advocates for unfiltered conversations. The Shop is where culture shapes up.

