The Shops at Skyview Presents "Planet in Bloom," a First-of-Its-Kind Earth Day Celebration Blending K-Pop, Urban Beekeeping and Community Art

QUEENS, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --One week ahead of Earth Day, The Shops at Skyview at Queens, New York will present "Planet in Bloom" on Wednesday, April 15, from 3–7 p.m. The spring event will bring together sustainability, community, and culture through interactive environmental experiences, recycled art, a clothing drive, and a special appearance by K-pop group Everglow.

Guests can explore Earth Day-themed activations, including "Pollinator Lab," where visitors can learn about rooftop beekeeping and sample honey harvested from Skyview's own hives; "Honeycomb Atelier," a hands-on candle workshop using beeswax; and "Sky Garden," a large-scale floral installation created from recycled materials with students from Francis Lewis High School. Visitors can also refresh gently used apparel at "ReBloom Studio" and enjoy honey-inspired drinks and skincare samples.

Special guests Everglow, known for their global fanbase and dynamic stage presence, rose to international prominence with songs including "LA DI DA," which was ranked No. 1 on Billboard's The 20 Best K-Pop Songs of 2020. In 2026, Everglow enters a new chapter as a four-member group with their latest album "Code" and a global tour, making their appearance especially meaningful as Planet in Bloom highlights themes of renewal and rebirth. Fans are also encouraged to donate gently used spring clothing through the "Everglow Kindness Drive," held in partnership with the Queens Borough President's Office to benefit families in need across Queens. A special display of artist-redesigned clothing donated by Everglow members will remain on view through Earth Day.

"Since 2022, The Shops at Skyview has partnered with Alvéole to install rooftop beehives housing more than 7,500 honeybees. This initiative supports urban biodiversity while helping the community better understand the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem," said Wesley Sin, Senior Marketing Manager of Acadia Realty Trust, owner of The Shops at Skyview.

"Planet in Bloom at The Shops at Skyview promises to be a great way to bring together community, sustainability, and culture in honor of Earth Day," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "I would like to welcome K-pop group Everglow to Queens as the event's special guest. I'm glad to support community organizations who do tremendous work directly in our neighborhoods to uplift families in need."

The event is complimentary and open to the public, though RSVP.

For interview with Everglow, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE The Shops at Skyview New York