The Shores at Smith Lake Announces Direct Dockable Lakefront Land Opportunity with Pricing Starting at $99,900. Coming Early May

Exclusive Smith Lake homesites offer year-round water access, private lake club, and flexible building options

SMITH LAKE, Ala., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shores at Smith Lake today announced the release of a limited collection of direct dockable lakefront homesites, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own lakefront land on Smith Lake, one of Alabama's most sought-after waterfront destinations. Coming Early May.

Blending natural beauty with unmatched lifestyle appeal, The Shores at Smith Lake features homesites nestled among mature trees and offering a combination of open and wooded estate-sized properties ranging from approximately 0.5 to 1.79 acres.

Shores at Smith Lake

Each homesite offers year-round water access on the pristine waters of Smith Lake, widely recognized as one of the cleanest lakes in the country and known for its scenic shoreline, boating, and fishing.

The community is conveniently located in the heart of popular Smith Lake near shopping and dining, while maintaining a private setting that feels secluded and removed from the everyday.

Owners will also enjoy access to a private lake club designed exclusively for residents to gather, relax, and enjoy the lake lifestyle.

"This is a truly unique opportunity to own premier lakefront property at an exceptional value," said Jon Riley, with The Shores. "With direct dockable access and pre-construction pricing, The Shores at Smith Lake delivers both lifestyle and below market pricing that is increasingly hard to find."

For a limited time, buyers can secure pre-construction lakefront pricing starting at $99,900. A limited number of lake access homesites up to 1.5 acres are also available starting at $34,900.

Buyers benefit from no required time frame to build and the ability to choose their own builder, offering flexibility and control over their future.

Property highlights include:

Direct dockable lakefront homesites from only $99,900





Lake access homesites up to 1.5 acres from $34,900





Year-round water access





No time frame to build and choose your own builder





Light deed restrictions





Private lake club for owners





Ideal for primary homes, vacation homes, or to add land to your portfolio.

Smith Lake continues to see strong demand as one of the Southeast's premier recreational and real estate destinations.

Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly as inventory is limited.

For more information, visit www.theshoresal.com or contact Jon Riley at 866-952-5359 or [email protected]

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company has established a strong reputation for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value. Through a commitment to transparency, customer service, and operational excellence, National Land Partners has become one of the largest and most respected land companies in the United States.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About The Shores at Smith Lake

The Shores at Smith Lake is a lakefront land community offering direct dockable homesites on Smith Lake in Alabama. The community combines natural surroundings, recreational access, and unparalleled value with amenities including a private lake club.

Media Contact:

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: 413-458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners