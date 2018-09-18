The Shores Resort & Spa Offers $3000 Spring Beach Wedding Package

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shores Resort & Spa, recently inducted to The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame, has earned its LGBTQ certification, and has ranked as a Wedding Venue Map's 2019 Top Beach Wedding Venue. To celebrate, the beachfront resort announces their "Spring Into Love" wedding package starting at under $3,000 for 50 guests. For more information, call 386.322.7248 or visit www.shoresresort.com/weddings/.

The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for events of up to 400 guests. From rooftop venues to outdoor, beachfront space, The Shores Resort & Spa offers many options for your wedding reception. This elegant reception was for Cristina and Kyle Morgan's wedding at The Shores Resort photo by Our Day Wedding Photography.

The Shores Resort & Spa invites couples to say "I do" to the "Spring Into Love Package," a new wedding package that is a match made in heaven for those planning spring weddings. This offer provides both the wedding ceremony and reception for the bride and groom, with 50 or fewer guests, in one resort event space. The "Spring Into Love Package" is available for wedding events taking place Sundays through Thursdays, March 3, 2019 until May 30, 2019. Prices start at $57 per person or just under $3,000 for 50 people, bar not included.

Delight wedding guests with a post-wedding menu cocktail hour with a choice of market vegetables, cheeses, and fresh fruit before the fabulous plated meal. This sit-down reception includes a salad course, as well as two choices from a selection of entrees such as Grilled Petite Filet Mignon, Chicken Florentine, Grilled Atlantic Salmon, and Asian Marinated and Grilled Tofu.

Offering premier event spaces from the popular Ocean Terrace, complete with a pergola set among colorful landscaping, to the Rooftop "Cloud Level" rooms over breathtaking views of the Atlantic, to the resort's Grand Ballroom, The Shores Resort can create a celebration that exceeds even the betrothed couple's idea of a dream wedding. With affordable room blocks for couples and their beloved guests, the serene Indulge Spa for pre- and post-big day relaxation, The Shores Resort & Spa is the ideal location for a local or destination wedding.

Recently ranked "2018 Best Hotel" in Daytona by U.S. News and World Report, the beachfront resort was also ranked as a Top Beach Wedding Venue and was inducted into 2019's The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame for having been voted Best of Weddings for at least four years by the readers of The Knot. This annual award recognizes the top wedding vendors across the country and sets apart those who have proven to be trusted, dependable, and who can create a wedding that stands above the rest. Adding to the accolades, Catering Sales Manager Carley Rodriguez has completed theLGBTQ wedding certification course taught by Equality Institute and is The Shores Resort & Spa's LGBT wedding expert. The Shores Resort is proud to assist all couples in starting a lifetime of happiness beginning with an amazing wedding celebration.

For the perfect wedding, contact the wedding specialists at The Shores Resort & Spa at 386.322.7248. For more information about The Shores Resort & Spa or to make reservations, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

