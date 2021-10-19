The Shores Resort & Spa to Launch Largest Cyber Week Sale Offering up to 50% Off Room Rates

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beachfront Shores Resort & Spa will offer its largest Cyber Sale in 2021. The Shores Resort & Spa's Seaside Cyber Celebration will offer 50% off room rates to subscribers to their email list. Anyone subscribed before November 1 will receive the email offer. To sign up, visit https://www.shoresresort.com/email-offers. The public sale will offer 40% off room rates and will be announced on the hotels social media pages including Facebook (@TheShoresResort) and Instagram (@shoresresort).

The Shores Resort & Spa is located directly on the beach in sunny Florida. Offering 212 hotel rooms, a full-service spa, two bars, a restaurant, and the best spot on the beach, the hotel has extensive meeting and event space including rooftop and outdoor venues with spectacular views. Photo by Jimmy Chirillo The beachfront Shores Resort & Spa features daily morning yoga, a fitness center, nightly s'mores by the fire pits, an outdoor poolside tiki bar, a full service spa, and easy access to the best the area has to offer including surfing, biking, fishing, shopping, live music, spectator sports and more. Photo by @KPFusion

The 2021 Shores Resort & Spa's Seaside Cyber Celebration offer will be sent early to subscribers of the resorts email newsletter on November 9 as a private sale will offer 50% off room rates. The public sale, open to non-subscribers, will start November 16 and offer 40% off room rates. Reservations can be booked for travel anytime between November 16, 2021 and May 31, 2022 (restrictions apply). To sign up for the email newsletter, which will send alerts on both sales, visit https://www.shoresresort.com/email-offers.

"Simply planning a trip has been shown to improve ones state of mind. Taking a trip has even more benefits to your mood and health," said Robert Burnetti, General Manager of The Shores Resort & Spa, "Having a vacation to look forward to can really lift spirits and these special rates make a beach vacation all the more irresistible."

The 2021 cyber sales (Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday) at The Shores Resort & Spa include a private sale and a public sale. The private sale offers 50% off room rates and the public sale offers 40% in savings. To gain access, travelers are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter before November 1. The private sale email newsletter will be sent November 9 and the sale ends December 4. The public sale starts November 16 and ends December 4. Reservations can be booked for travel anytime between November 16, 2021 and May 31, 2022. Bookings are subject to availability and black-out dates. While travelers can cancel their stay 72-hours before arrival for a full refund, travel cannot be rebooked at the same rate.

For more information about The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.shoresresort.com or to make a reservation, contact a reservations' agent at (866) 934-7467, or via email at [email protected].

Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guest rooms and suites offer captivating views of the blue-green Atlantic or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature s'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

