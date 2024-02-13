The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Held「UNLOCK CINEMA | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities in Hollywood to celebrate 25th anniversary with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels

Screened 6 short films including ones by Wim Wenders and Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter & producer of "PERFECT DAYS" and Tetsuya Bessho, festival president appeared in person

Event Report, archive video of the talk event and digest movie are released today

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals accredited by the Academy Awards®, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are developing a base to promote and spread Japanese culture and as a platform for human resource development through Japan-US exchange. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the SSFF & ASIA and the 5th anniversary of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels this year, we hosted one day film festival "UNLOCK CINEMA - Short Films, Infinite Possibilities" as this year's theme, at TLC Chinese Theatre.

SSFF & ASIA held 「UNLOCK CINEMA | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities」in Hollywood with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels from left Sandrine Cassidy, Senior Director of Festival, Distribution & Talent Development at the University of Southern California, translator, Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter & producer of "PERFECT DAYS" , Tetsuya Bessho, president of SSFF & ASIA

To kick-off the event, Ms. Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels, appeared and introduced the film festival, stating that she was very happy to hold SSFF & ASIA in Los Angels for the second time after the Covid pandemic. She also expressed his sympathies to the people in Japan who were affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred in January, and also offered condolences to the victims, the safety of the region, as well as their restoration and reconstruction.

"In addition to natural disasters, there are also many unfortunate events happening around us, such as wars and climate change. However, films can be healing and empowering. Films also connect people. It provides empathy and teaches us about different visions and cultures. It is so meaningful to be able to introduce Japanese films here in Los Angeles."

After the opening talk, six short films including "Some Body Comes into the Light" by Wim Wenders, who is attracting attention around the world with his award-winning feature "PERFECT DAYS" shot in Japan and "Heaven is Still Far" by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who has garnered attention from around the world because of the Academy Awards as well as three major film festivals worldwide were screened. "The Bridge'' which won the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand Prix, George Lucas Award was also screened.

For the talk session, Ms. Sandrine Cassidy, Senior Director of Festival, Distribution & Talent Development at the University of Southern California, served as MC with guests Mr. Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter and producer of "PERFECT DAYS," and film festival president Testuya Bessho.

https://www.shortshorts.org/content/news_en/event/filmfestival/unlock-la/

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival