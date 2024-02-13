The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Held「UNLOCK CINEMA | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities in Hollywood to celebrate 25th anniversary with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

13 Feb, 2024, 08:51 ET

Screened 6 short films including ones by Wim Wenders and Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter & producer of "PERFECT DAYS" and Tetsuya Bessho, festival president appeared in person

Event Report, archive video of the talk event and digest movie are released today

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals accredited by the Academy Awards®, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are developing a base to promote and spread Japanese culture and as a platform for human resource development through Japan-US exchange. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the SSFF & ASIA and the 5th anniversary of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels this year, we hosted one day film festival "UNLOCK CINEMA - Short Films, Infinite Possibilities" as this year's theme, at TLC Chinese Theatre.

Continue Reading
SSFF & ASIA held 「UNLOCK CINEMA | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities」in Hollywood with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels
SSFF & ASIA held 「UNLOCK CINEMA | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities」in Hollywood with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels
from left Sandrine Cassidy, Senior Director of Festival, Distribution & Talent Development at the University of Southern California, translator, Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter & producer of "PERFECT DAYS" , Tetsuya Bessho, president of SSFF & ASIA
from left Sandrine Cassidy, Senior Director of Festival, Distribution & Talent Development at the University of Southern California, translator, Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter & producer of "PERFECT DAYS" , Tetsuya Bessho, president of SSFF & ASIA

To kick-off the event, Ms. Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angels, appeared and introduced the film festival, stating that she was very happy to hold SSFF & ASIA in Los Angels for the second time after the Covid pandemic. She also expressed his sympathies to the people in Japan who were affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred in January, and also offered condolences to the victims, the safety of the region, as well as their restoration and reconstruction.

"In addition to natural disasters, there are also many unfortunate events happening around us, such as wars and climate change. However, films can be healing and empowering. Films also connect people. It provides empathy and teaches us about different visions and cultures. It is so meaningful to be able to introduce Japanese films here in Los Angeles."

After the opening talk, six short films including "Some Body Comes into the Light" by Wim Wenders, who is attracting attention around the world with his award-winning feature "PERFECT DAYS" shot in Japan and "Heaven is Still Far" by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who has garnered attention from around the world because of the Academy Awards as well as three major film festivals worldwide were screened. "The Bridge'' which won the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand Prix, George Lucas Award was also screened.

For the talk session, Ms. Sandrine Cassidy, Senior Director of Festival, Distribution & Talent Development at the University of Southern California, served as MC with guests Mr. Takuma Takasaki, screenwriter and producer of "PERFECT DAYS," and film festival president Testuya Bessho.

https://www.shortshorts.org/content/news_en/event/filmfestival/unlock-la/

Media Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Also from this source

Academy Award® Accredited International Short Film Festival, The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia is Proud to Welcome Cunard as a Sponsor

Academy Award® Accredited International Short Film Festival, The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia is Proud to Welcome Cunard as a Sponsor

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) proudly announces Cunard as a new sponsor for our 2024 edition of the festival. SSFF & ASIA is one of ...
Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Bern

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Bern

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) proudly announces the short film screening in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Switzerland...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.