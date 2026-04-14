The Short Term Shop Surpasses $3.5 Billion in Short Term Rental Transactions, Cementing Its Position as America's Largest Vacation Rental Real Estate Brokerage

Florida based brokerage has helped more than 5,000 investors acquire short term rental and vacation rental properties across 20+ markets nationwide

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Term Shop, the nation's largest real estate brokerage built exclusively for short term rental investors, today announced it has surpassed $3.5 billion in cumulative vacation rental transactions. The milestone reflects a decade of growth rooted in a simple idea: short term rental investors deserve agents who specialize in short term rentals, not residential real estate.

Avery Head Shot 1

Founded by Avery Carl, a real estate investor who purchased her first vacation rental at age 26, The Short Term Shop has grown from a one person operation into a team of more than 40 agents embedded in over 20 of the country's top performing short term rental markets, including the Smoky Mountains, Orlando, Destin and 30A, Panama City Beach, Gulf Shores, Scottsdale, Broken Bow, and the Poconos, among many others.

"Every one of our agents lives in the market they serve," said Carl. "They know which neighborhoods perform, which properties will actually generate the returns investors are looking for, and what the local regulations actually look like on the ground."

The company's remote self management training has become one of its biggest differentiators. Every client receives hands on education in how to set up, list, and operate a short term rental from anywhere in the country, from listing optimization and pricing strategy to guest communication and maintenance coordination, eliminating the need for traditional property management companies.

Carl, the bestselling author of two books on short term rental investing, has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, and Bloomberg. Her YouTube channel has more than 103,000 subscribers and is one of the most watched educational resources in the real estate investing space.

The Short Term Shop also partners with clients' CPAs and top accounting firms to help investors save hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes through strategic short term rental purchases using cost segregation, bonus depreciation, and the short term rental tax loophole. Bonus depreciation was permanently restored to 100% by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025.

The Short Term Shop's in house lending partner, The Mortgage Shop (mortgage.shop), provides financing specifically designed for short term rental and vacation rental acquisitions.

About The Short Term Shop

The Short Term Shop is the largest short term rental specific real estate brokerage in the United States. With more than 40 agents across 20+ markets and over $3.5 billion in closed vacation rental transactions, The Short Term Shop helps investors buy, sell, and build portfolios of short term rental properties nationwide. Founded by bestselling author and investor Avery Carl, the brokerage pairs local market expertise with hands on investment experience to serve both first time buyers and seasoned portfolio builders. Learn more at theshorttermshop.com. The Short Term Shop is brokered by eXp Realty.

Media Contact: Avery Carl Founder, The Short Term Shop [email protected] 800-898-1498 www.theshorttermshop.com

SOURCE The Short Term Shop