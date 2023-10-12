The shortlists for the 2024 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism have been unveiled

News provided by

European Capital of Smart Tourism

12 Oct, 2023, 07:57 ET

BRUSSELS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission announced the shortlisted cities for the 2024 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competitions. The two awards will go to destinations that demonstrate a remarkable commitment to shaping the future of smar and sustainable tourism.  

From a pool of 30 candidates spanning 17 countries, the selected finalists for the European Capital of Smart Tourism are in alphabetical order, Bremerhaven (Germany), Cork (Ireland), Dublin (Ireland), Genoa (Italy), Helsingborg (Sweden), and San Sebastián (Spain). The shortlist for the 2024 finalists now comprises six destinations, instead of the initially mentioned four, due to a tie score. Essen (Germany), Gdynia (Poland), Odense (Denmark), Padua (Italy), and Parma (Italy) are designated as runner-up cities.

For the European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism the following destinations, presented in alphabetical order, impressed the panel of independent sustainability experts with their applications and were selected from 11 applicant destinations: Grevena (Greece), Grosseto (Italy), Karawanken-Karavanke UNESCO Global Geopark (Austria/Slovenia), and Valongo (Portugal).

A short profile of each shortlisted city can be found here.

The shortlisted cities will be invited to present their candidatures in front of a European Jury, who will select the 2024 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism. The awardees will receive communication and branding support throughout 2024. This includes a promotional video, and tailored promotional actions designed to increase visibility at EU and global level and increase the number of visitors.

The competitions welcomed participation from cities and destinations within the European Union and non-EU countries that are eligible to the Single Market Programme. The applications were evaluated by a rigorous panel of independent experts. Applicants with the highest overall score successfully advanced. 

European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024 – Smart gets you further

Starting in 2018, the European Capital of Smart Tourism competition has provided a platform to highlight exceptional practices and achievements. The winners from previous editions include Seville and Pafos (2023), València and Bordeaux (2022), Málaga and Gothenburg (2020), and Helsinki and Lyon (2019). These cities have emerged as exemplary models for smart tourism in Europe, earning prominent international rankings for sustainability, innovation, quality of life, and the effective incorporation of smart strategies. 

European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2024  – Green leads the way

The European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism is the successor of the European Destination of Excellence competition (EDEN) which was first introduced by the European Commission in 2007 to reward non-traditional, emerging sustainable tourism destinations in Europe. Being designated as the European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2024 would serve as inspiration to other tourism destinations in Europe. Additionally, it would enhance the winning city's profile as a top travel destination, attracting visitors and promoting sustainable economic growth.

About the initiative

The European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism is an EU initiative that rewards cities for their innovative approaches in accessibility, digitalisation, sustainability, and cultural heritage and creativity. Built on the successful experience of a preparatory action proposed by the European Parliament, the initiative seeks to foster innovative, sustainable, and inclusive tourism development, as well as spread and facilitate the exchange of best practices.

The competition provides winners a platform to showcase their outstanding practices to the world. Smart tourism practices in Europe implemented by the applicants of the 2023 competition can be found in the 'Leading Examples of Smart Tourism Practices in Europe' report. Likewise, delegates from the European Capitals of Smart Tourism competition winners, shortlisted cities, and EU Commission's representatives discuss in the EU Smart Tourism Podcast series the role of the European Capital of Smart Tourism competition in driving the smart tourism innovation and examine smart tourism practices that are shaping the future in Europe.

For the latest updates on the European Capital of Smart Tourism, follow us on our website, Facebook, or Twitter, and subscribe to our Podcast series in Spotify and Amazon Music.

For further press information, contact:
European Smart Tourism Secretariat:
Antigoni Avgeropoulou, [email protected], +49 (0) 30 70 01 86 390

SOURCE European Capital of Smart Tourism

Also from this source

The European Commission launches European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competitions for 2024

Today, the European Commission launches the 2024 edition of the European Capital of Smart Tourism, as well as the European Green Pioneer of Smart...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.