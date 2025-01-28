The Show Miami - New Fashion Trade Show for Men and Women

The first social fashion fair of Miami, The Show Miami , will take place on March 17-19, 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Show Miami" is the fashion trade show that is changing the industry standards by elevating the experience for exhibitors, buyers and the public.

With decades of experience in the fashion industry and this strategic approach, the organizers of The Show Miami have already secured an impressive lineup of brands for the debut event this March.

The Show Miami advertising image 2025

Among the exhibiting brands are market leaders such as Lacoste, Levi's, Psycho Bunny, Sprayground, Perry Ellis, Original Penguin, True Religion, Custo Barcelona, Callaway Apparel, Cult of Individuality, Ed Hardy, Dolce Vita, Parasuco, Robert Graham, Hudson Jeans and many others including newcomers like Propaganda, Jaxon Maximus, Common Table, Miami Clothing Company, La'agra, Sruti Dalmia, Messy Teddy, Ishikawa, Maceoo, Affliction, L'un D'un, TRTH, Human Highness and many more.

The Show Miami will display unparalleled wholesale opportunities for men and women for apparel, footwear and accessories brands, as well as an extraordinary experience for thousands of buyers coming from all over the US, Canada, Latin America and Europe.

All fashion lovers will have a chance to be a part of this unique Miami experience in specially dedicated public areas as The Show Miami opens its doors to the local communities to enjoy fashion, music, sports and other entertainment.

All those interested can purchase tickets via the Eventbrite portal or app. The price is $55 for the regular ticket or $40 for the Early bird tickets. The tickets are valid for multiple entries during the entire 3 day duration of the show.

"We are revolutionizing the industry by integrating social influencers as a pivotal communication force for brands. Their involvement amplifies brand messages, expands reach, and enhances engagement with both local and global communities. This approach offers a unique value proposition that is unmatched by any other fashion fair". Furthermore, having a trade show of this scale in the middle of March, we are extending selling and buying season to vendors and buyers explains Ivan Herjavec, President of The Show Miami.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO of Perry Ellis International, the largest Miami-based fashion brand says: "It's imperative to have a fashion organization and event like "The Show Miami" here in Miami, because there is so much opportunity and innovation happening here in Miami leading the forefront of merging American and Latin American culture and creativity.

The Show Miami organizers are especially proud to be partnering with local fashion schools in an effort to give young creatives access to opportunities to work and connect with top fashion brands, designers and industry professionals. Our partners are Miami Dade College Fashion Institure and Instituto Marangoni Miami, which will be presenting their educational concepts as well as the creative works of their young stars.

The Show Miami is a celebration of Miami's rich cultural diversity and inclusive values. The entire exhibition space will be an immersive experience divided into five sections, each representing famous Miami neighborhoods and brands curated according to style categories that align with these neighborhoods.

Don't miss the fashion event of the year in the magic city!

The Show Miami invites brands to apply for exhibiting and buyers for visiting by registering on the website .

Buyer Registration:

https://web.cvent.com/event/5b9efc7b-3393-4381-9e4d-4c74379f4434/register?rt=RwyLp3sA2kOxXWG0_7wQwA

The Show Miami invites all fashion lovers to attend The Show Miami by purchasing tickets online:

$55 Tickets For Public: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-show-miami-social-fashion-fair-tickets-1155919198439

ABOUT THE SHOW MIAMI

https://www.instagram.com/theshowmiamiofficial

https://youtube.com/shorts/gWMnUk95mzY

SOURCE The Show Miami