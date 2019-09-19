The Shuman opens for business, bringing urban office vibe to the suburbs

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenity-rich workplace, meet the suburbs: Franklin Partners today announced the opening of The Shuman, a socially activated office building that brings urban vibes to a suburban location. Located at 263 Shuman Blvd. in Naperville, The Shuman features an extensive amenity floor to deliver a comprehensive workplace experience outside of Chicago's central business district (CBD). The newly redeveloped 350,000-square-foot office building will be revealed to the Chicago brokerage community today, after the first tenant officially opened its office on September 10.

The Shuman, a socially activated office building in Naperville, Illinois, welcomes tenants and visitors with an inviting lobby and unique lighting installation. Photo Credit: Kevin O'Reilly, BOD Creative The Shuman offers several spaces for tenants to collaborate and engage throughout its amenity floor. Pictured is the staircase seating, a lounge and a conference room. Photo Credit: Kevin O'Reilly, BOD Creative The Shuman offers multiple dining options for tenants throughout its amenity floor. Photo Credit: Kevin O'Reilly, BOD Creative

"As downtown office owners upgrade their buildings with coveted amenities to attract and retain tenants, The Shuman is blazing the trail for this trend in the suburbs," said Ray Warner, Partner, Franklin Partners. "The dedicated amenity floor offers a unique mix of collaboration spaces and accommodations that can help companies win over new generations of talent."

The transformation of 263 Shuman Blvd. turns the former corporate headquarters location into a modern, multi-tenant building with design from Chicago-based Wright Heerema Architects. The socially focused building features an inviting lobby with a five-story atrium, filled with sunlight and a custom light installation. A grand staircase that doubles as seating space leads to the dedicated amenity floor, offering to tenants:

Spaces for working, socialization and wellness, including private meeting rooms, a lounge and game room, golf simulator, bike storage room and fitness center operated by LifeStart

Fiona's Fare, a unique dining experience with hot and cold options, a grill station, cashless grab'n'go and Food Work, which will offer a rotating scene of Chicagoland restaurants

Manan, an in-house barista bar, offering a wide variety of traditional coffee and other crafted drinks, including smoothies

Building app to streamline the above amenities powered by Rise Buildings, allowing tenants to book conference rooms, order lunch and more

"We've enjoyed collaborating with Franklin Partners on this endeavor to bring the qualities of a downtown office building to the equally vibrant suburbs," said Roger Heerema, Principal, Wright Heerema Architects. "Every aspect of the redevelopment is designed to enhance the workday for today's companies and their employees, with beautiful spaces for collaboration, socialization and connection."

Already, approximately 35,000 square feet have been leased, and leasing activity is predicted to run strong in the coming weeks. The Colliers International team of Francis Prock and David Florent, both principals in the firm's Office Advisory Group, serve as exclusive leasing agents for the redeveloped offices.

"The City of Naperville is pleased to be home to this premiere suburban office building which serves as an example of the thriving west Chicago suburbs," said Steve Chirico, Mayor of Naperville. "We're thrilled that Franklin Partners has invested to create this bustling office environment in Naperville, which will help bring leading companies and their employees into our city."

Franklin Partners acquired the property in April 2018 in a joint venture with Bixby Bridge Capital, and announced the redevelopment plans with Wright Heerema Architects in October 2018. Most recently serving as the headquarters for OfficeMax, the building was originally developed for AT&T in 1987.

Franklin Partners and Wright Heerema partnered with several consultants to bring The Shuman experience to life, including: WMA (engineering); Charter Sills (engineering); TGRWA Structural Engineers; V3 Civil Engineering; and Hitchcock (landscape architecture). Additional notable partners on this project include: DSI (construction management); Interior Investments (furniture consulting); Sound Inc. (AV technology); IMG (security); Balanced Environments (landscaping); Parkway (elevators); Parvin Clauss (signage fabrication); BT Partners (IT support); Compass (food operations); Boelter (kitchen design); and Third Coast Interiors (staging consultant).

About Franklin Partners

Founded in 1995, Franklin Partners has developed over 20,000,000 SF of commercial real estate. Our experience allows us to be adaptable in an ever-changing real estate market while maintaining a reputation of delivering innovative solutions for under-utilized assets. Our portfolio spans Illinois, Michigan and Missouri, where we acquire, redevelop, build and own real estate with a focus in Industrial and Office.

Media Contacts

Julie Teegardin

Franklin Partners

jteegardin@franklinpartners.net or 616-915-8910

SOURCE Franklin Partners

Related Links

http://franklinpartners.net/

