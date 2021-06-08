The Shyft Group Advances Electrified Mobility With Plan For Expansive Medium-Duty All-Electric Commercial Vehicle Chassis Platform

Shyft Innovations™, The Shyft Group's dedicated mobility research and development team, will introduce a purpose-built flat modular EV chassis to any specialty vehicle body builder. The EV-powered chassis features customizable length and wheelbase, making it well suited for a variety of vehicle types. The chassis' modular design can accommodate multiple GVWR classifications, based on build out and usage. With this high degree of configurability, the all-electric chassis is adaptable to last mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle, and other emerging EV markets.

Vehicle prototypes are expected to make their way into customer accounts for route testing early in 2022 with production expected to begin in middle of 2023.

"We've listened closely to our customers and to the industry at large to design this EV chassis to address an unmet need in the specialty vehicles market," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shyft Group. "We gained valuable insight from our long-term customer relationships to develop an EV chassis that will help all customers meet green mandates head-on. With a rich history in chassis engineering, body builders trust our deep domain expertise and our ability to deliver a reliable purpose-built EV platform that will deliver inherent efficiencies that positively impact the bottom line for fleet customers and owner operators alike.

"We have a well-established track record as a manufacturer of choice for purpose-built fleets. With nearly a decade of EV proficiency and over 15 years of alternative propulsion category experience, we're a natural choice for other body builders seeking a reliable commercial grade EV chassis," Adams said. "We believe this multi-dimensional platform has the power to fast-track EV adoption within the vocation-specific specialty vehicle category. It will be made domestically by a proven team of skilled tradespeople already building today's most successful fleets."

The Shyft Group's coast-to-coast geographic footprint, with manufacturing facilities spanning 10 U.S. states from Maine to California, in addition to its facility in Mexico, provide regional manufacturing and ship-thru convenience across the full product array spanning Class 1 – Class 7 purpose-built vehicles.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

