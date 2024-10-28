The Shyft Group Expands Blue Arc™ EV Network Through Strategic Partnerships with Allegiance Trucks and Ascendance Truck Centers

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced strategic partnerships with Allegiance Trucks, LLC, and Ascendance Trucks, LLC, to establish dealer sales and service for the Blue Arc™ Class 4 all-electric truck. These agreements expand Blue Arc's dealer network in the Northeast region, enhancing its reach and accessibility in the commercial EV market.

The Blue Arc™ Class 4 all-electric truck is engineered with flexible cargo configurations and advanced driver-centric features, including ergonomic design and noise-reducing cabins, to maximize efficiency, comfort, and safety during urban and last-mile deliveries.

"At The Shyft Group, we are committed to providing fleet operators with tailored, customer-centric solutions that meet their evolving needs," said John Dunn, President and CEO of The Shyft Group. "By collaborating with Allegiance and Ascendance Trucks, we are bringing Blue Arc EV solutions directly to our customers, ensuring they receive the support, service, and innovative technology they need to excel in an evolving industry."

Allegiance Trucks and Ascendance Trucks bring together decades of expertise with a modern, customer-first perspective. Offering advanced truck sales, flexible leasing options, and comprehensive insurance and financing services, they are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of fleet operators. Their state-of-the-art service centers, staffed by skilled technicians and supported by a vast parts inventory, provide comprehensive support to keep fleets operational and efficient.

"The Shyft Group's 50-year legacy in commercial vehicles positions Blue Arc as a leader in the EV market," said Michael Sirignano, Dealer Principal of Allegiance Trucks and Ascendance Trucks. "With 75 locations across 16 states, we are well-equipped to provide our customers with access to a product that sets new standards for efficiency, performance, and reliability, backed by Shyft's unmatched expertise in the industry."

"At Allegiance Trucks, we pride ourselves on offering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Mike Bozzoli, CEO of Allegiance Trucks. "Our partnership with The Shyft Group allows us to bring Blue Arc's cutting-edge EV technology to market, supported by a robust network and the dedicated service our customers rely on to stay ahead in today's rapidly changing environment."

The Blue Arc Class 4 EV truck is designed from the ground up to prioritize reliability, driver comfort, and versatility. It features ergonomic seating, a noise-reducing cab, and advanced safety systems, including an automatic electronic parking brake and a keyless entry system with auto-lock capabilities for secure cargo management. With configurable cargo spaces ranging from 600 to 1,000 cubic feet, the truck is adaptable to a wide range of fleet needs.

Built with components from leading Tier 1 suppliers, the Blue Arc EV truck undergoes rigorous testing to exceed industry standards, ensuring exceptional durability and performance.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

About Ascendance Trucks

Ascendance Trucks, an emerging full service authorized dealer of commercial vehicles, provides companies with the solutions to keep their fleets productive and cost-efficient, managing the critical and necessary balance of operating a fleets Cost of Ownership, as well as the safety & reliability of their equipment. Ascendance offers an array of fleet management solutions, including truck and trailer sales, parts, service, collision repair, financing, lease & rental. Their rapidly expanding network currently spans 37 locations across 9 states and is an authorized dealer for Dennis Eagle, Fruehauf, International, IC Bus, Isuzu Truck, Neville-Built and Wabash. For more information, visit AscendanceTrucks.com.

About Allegiance Trucks

Allegiance Trucks is a leading authorized dealer for International®, Isuzu, and Wabash, amongst other nationally recognized brands, proudly serving the Northeastern United States through its 39 locations across 9 states. With an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned trucks, Allegiance is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences by providing unparalleled service and expertise every step of the way. For more information about how Allegiance can meet all your trucking needs, please visit AllegianceTrucks.com.

