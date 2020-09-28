The Shyft Group goes digital for manufacturing day, hosts nation-wide Student event

"Work force development is a key need in our industry, and we are committed to educating the next generation of leaders and skilled tradespeople about the many careers manufacturing and its support functions have to offer," said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, The Shyft Group. "For us, this is a chance to share our passion for manufacturing with students, learn about their goals, and explore what's next for the industry. As such, it's one of our favorite events, and we're excited to share our enthusiasm for our business and for manufacturing."

During the live event, students will hear directly from engineers, team leaders, assemblers, and talent specialists about careers in manufacturing at The Shyft Group and its family of go-to-market brands.

This will be The Shyft Group's fourth consecutive year opening their doors and sharing their expertise with students for Manufacturing Day. In prior years, Shyft welcomed local students at Utilimaster locations in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Bristol, Indiana, as well in Charlotte, Michigan. This year's virtual event will allow Shyft to accommodate more students, regardless of their location or virtual learning platforms. To date, event organizers have engaged with participating high schools and middle schools in Michigan, Indiana, California, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Missouri.

For more information on Manufacturing Day, or to register for the event please visit: https://theshyftgroup.com/news-events/corporate-events

Manufacturing Day, an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute, is held annually on the first Friday in October to give students insights into modern manufacturing careers by partnering with thousands of companies and educational institutions across the country.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

