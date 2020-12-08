The Shyft Group Launches New RV App, Providing Spartan RV Dealers with on-the-go Access to up-to-date OEM- and Model-Year-Specific Coach and Chassis Information, Specifications, Video Tutorials, and SpartanReward$ Incentive Program

The Spartan RV Dealer Connect app offers a more seamless and quicker way for dealer salespeople to gain access to coach-and model-year-specific information, by OEM. Through this app, dealers have instant access to product information, resources, and updates on the go, including:

Chassis specifications by OEM, model, and model year

Chassis-specific training courses

Competitive differentiators

Sales-person-specific Spartan Reward$ accounts

Upcoming events, including rallies and in-person trainings

Spartan service center locator

Diagnostic codes and warranty information to pass on to customers

Spartan RV merchandise

"The new RV Dealer app allows us to provide our high-quality service and key content and updates to dealers and customers, no matter their location," said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "COVID aside, it's incredibly important that we give our sales channel access to the most up-to-date chassis specs and trainings. With the Spartan RV Dealer Connect app, we're able to provide sellers with instant access to specs, key differentiators, sales trainings, spiff programs, and more, so they can be more successful with customers. Now more than ever, we are committed to providing superior support to our dealers, including tools that provide instant access to more valuable information."

In addition to the launch of this new application, the Company's existing Connected Care™ consumer-facing app received a refresh with more functionality features to provide a better user experience to Spartan RV chassis owners, which includes:

Pre-trip inspection checklist

Service center locator

Diagnostic codes

Maintenance schedule

Access to purchase parts and accessories

Upcoming live training and rally information

Warranty information

Spartan RV merchandise

Both Spartan RV Dealer Connect and Spartan Connected Care are available for download for iOS (Spartan RV Dealer Connect and Spartan Connected Care) at the Apple Store and for Android (Spartan RV Dealer Connect and Spartan Connected Care) devices on the Google Play Store.

For more information about Spartan RV Chassis, please visit www.spartanrvchassis.com.

About Spartan RV Chassis and The Shyft Group

Spartan RV Chassis is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

