The Shyft Group Looks To Add New Mid-Michigan Jobs, Improve And Expand Manufacturing Campus, As Demand For Parcel Delivery Vehicles Grows

"The Shyft Group has a long-standing history in Charlotte as it has served as our home base for more than 40 years," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shyft Group. "Today, we have plants all over the country in which we build last mile delivery vehicles. We choose to reinvest in Charlotte as a declaration of our commitment to our existing campus, this region, and our highly skilled workforce."

As part of this expansion, Shyft is pursuing State incentives for facility upgrades and workforce training, as they ramp up production and hire accordingly. Shyft credits State Rep. Angela Witwer and Sen. Tom Barrett for partnering to find solutions to keep these new jobs in-state. Additionally, the Company praises the ongoing efforts of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership for its support and multitude of contributions to the growth of its Charlotte campus.

"Our Utilimaster brand continues to see unprecedented growth as the retail landscape shifts online and purchases now more than ever arrive at home," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "We've built a network of flexible manufacturing facilities across the nation that uniquely position us to meet changing customer demands by building virtually any of our vehicles from any of our plants. Our Velocity F2 walk-in van is a great example of this as it has already seen incredible adoption since its introduction just three months ago. We'll tap into our flexible manufacturing footprint as it is designed, and leverage the Charlotte campus and growing workforce to successfully meet this new demand."

Utilimaster introduced the Velocity F2 in October, its latest production-ready, purpose-built delivery vehicle. This sub-10,000 GVWR, Class 2 walk-in van combines nimbleness, comfort, and fuel efficiency with the cargo space, access, and load capacity similar to a traditional delivery van.

Utilimaster, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group, builds and upfits walk-in vans, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and cargo vans to service parcel, food and beverage, linen and laundry, and other product and serviced-based delivery markets through its proprietary Work-Driven Design® process. This past June, the broader company rebranded to The Shyft Group, to better reflect its next phase of business transformation and focus on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, following the divestiture of its fire truck business.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

