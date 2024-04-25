The Shyft Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter sales of $198 million ; Quarter end consolidated backlog of $439 million with FVS backlog up 10% sequentially

Maintains 2024 outlook with sales of $850 to $900 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million

NOVI, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Sales of $197.9 million , a decrease of $45.5 million , or 18.7%, from $243.4 million

, a decrease of , or 18.7%, from Net loss of $4.7 million , or ($0.14) per share, compared to net income of $1.7 million , or $0.05 per share

, or per share, compared to net income of , or per share Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million , or 3.1% of sales, a decrease of $4.7 million , from $10.8 million , or 4.4% of sales; Results include $5.5 million of EV program related costs versus $8.5 million in the prior year

, or 3.1% of sales, a decrease of , from , or 4.4% of sales; Results include of EV program related costs versus in the prior year Adjusted net loss of $1.4 million , or ($0.04) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $4.3 million , or $0.12 per share in the first quarter of 2023

, or per share, compared to adjusted net income of , or per share in the first quarter of 2023 Consolidated backlog of $439.4 million as of March 31, 2024 , down $228.0 million , or 34.2%, compared to $667.4 million as of March 31, 2023 ; On a sequential quarter basis, consolidated backlog was up 7.4%

"We made progress implementing our operating framework, which includes high performing teams, operational excellence, and customer centricity," said John Dunn, President and CEO. "Our sales team drove improved commercial activity in the quarter, which enabled a sequential improvement in order backlog. Our SV business continues to execute well and delivered solid results in the quarter."

First Quarter 2024 Business Segment Financial Highlights

For the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

Sales were $107.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, down 32.4%, or $51.6 million year over year

for the first quarter of 2024, down 32.4%, or year over year Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million , or 0.9% of sales, a decrease of $11.6 million , from $12.5 million , or 7.8% of sales, a year ago

, or 0.9% of sales, a decrease of , from , or 7.8% of sales, a year ago Segment backlog was $356.1 million as of March 31, 2024 , down 39.1% compared to $584.9 million as of March 31, 2023

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

Sales were $90.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, up 3.4%, or $2.9 million year over year

for the first quarter of 2024, up 3.4%, or year over year Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.0 million , or 18.8% of sales, an increase of $3.1 million , from $13.9 million , or 15.9% of sales, a year ago

, or 18.8% of sales, an increase of , from , or 15.9% of sales, a year ago Segment backlog was $83.3 million as of March 31, 2024 , up 1.0% compared to $82.5 million as of March 31, 2023

2024 Financial Outlook

"We are pleased with our start to the year considering the challenging end-markets," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. "While there was improvement in FVS order activity to start the year, the parcel market remains soft, and we remain cautious on near-term demand. Overall, our team is focused on driving operational efficiency and commercial growth initiatives, positioning us to affirm our prior outlook."

Guidance for full-year 2024, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $850 million to $900 million ; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue

to ; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million , including EV spending of $20 to $25 million

to , including EV spending of to Net income of $2.5 to $10.5 million , with an income tax rate of approximately 20%

to , with an income tax rate of approximately 20% Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.30

to Adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.51

to Capital expenditures of approximately $20 to $25 million

to Free cash flow of $25 to $35 million

Dunn concluded, "Shyft has industry leading products and a highly engaged team, who are identifying opportunities to drive companywide synergies. Recently launched initiatives to enhance sales and procurement are beginning to deliver positive results. The Blue Arc team is making progress as production is targeted for late 2024. We remain confident in our team's ability to manage through current market conditions and deliver for shareholders over the long term."

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,251

$ 9,957 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $277 and $276 78,820

79,573 Contract assets 52,803

50,305 Inventories 97,931

105,135 Other receivables - chassis pool agreements 18,890

34,496 Other current assets 6,700

7,462 Total current assets 268,395

286,928







Property, plant and equipment, net 80,905

83,437 Right of use assets – operating leases 45,078

45,827 Goodwill 48,880

48,880 Intangible assets, net 44,399

45,268 Net deferred tax asset 17,300

17,300 Other assets 2,724

2,409 TOTAL ASSETS $ 507,681

$ 530,049 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 86,159

$ 99,855 Accrued warranty 8,212

7,231 Accrued compensation and related taxes 11,675

13,526 Contract liabilities 3,939

4,756 Operating lease liability 10,050

10,817 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 12,605

11,965 Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements 18,890

34,496 Current portion of long-term debt 164

185 Total current liabilities 151,694

182,831







Other non-current liabilities 7,265

8,184 Long-term operating lease liability 36,776

36,724 Long-term debt, less current portion 65,121

50,144 Total liabilities 260,856

277,883 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) -

- Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 34,361 and 34,303 outstanding 94,790

93,705 Retained earnings 152,035

158,461 Total shareholders' equity 246,825

252,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 507,681

$ 530,049

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023















Sales $ 197,889

$ 243,439

Cost of products sold

163,827



200,515

Gross profit

34,062



42,924















Operating expenses:











Research and development

3,719



6,949

Selling, general and administrative

32,273



32,289

Total operating expenses

35,992



39,238















Operating income (loss)

(1,930)



3,686















Other income (expense)











Interest expense

(2,053)



(1,648)

Other income

97



70

Total other expense

(1,956)



(1,578)















Income (loss) before income taxes

(3,886)



2,108

Income tax expense

783



430

Net income (loss)

(4,669)



1,678

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-



32

Net income (loss) attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc. $ (4,669)

$ 1,710















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.14)

$ 0.05

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.14)

$ 0.05















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

34,319



35,058















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

34,319



35,340

















The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) $ (4,669)

$ 1,678

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation and amortization

4,435



3,864

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

1,474



1,827

Loss on disposal of assets

66



-

Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets

(1,746)



22,500

Changes in inventories

7,204



(9,147)

Changes in accounts payable

(10,119)



(16,920)

Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes

(1,851)



419

Changes in accrued warranty

981



(978)

Changes in other assets and liabilities

268



2,644

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(3,957)



5,887















Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(5,719)



(4,469)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

75



25

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-



(500)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,644)



(4,944)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from long-term debt

40,000



40,000

Payments on long-term debt

(25,000)



(31,000)

Payments of dividends

(1,716)



(1,878)

Purchase and retirement of common stock

-



(8,765)

Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards

(389)



(3,470)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

12,895



(5,113)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,294



(4,170)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,957



11,548

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,251

$ 7,378

















The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)







Business Segments













Fleet Vehicles

Specialty

Eliminations &











& Services

Vehicles

Other

Consolidated





Fleet vehicle sales $ 95,478

$ -

$ -

$ 95,478





Motorhome chassis sales

-



30,771



-



30,771





Other specialty vehicles sales

-



53,405



-



53,405





Aftermarket parts and accessories sales

12,281



5,954



-



18,235





Total Sales $ 107,759

$ 90,130

$ -

$ 197,889

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 935

$ 16,973

$ (11,820)

$ 6,088





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)









Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)







Business Segments













Fleet Vehicles

Specialty

Eliminations &













& Services

Vehicles

Other

Consolidated





Fleet vehicle sales $ 147,279

$ -

$ -

$ 147,279





Motorhome chassis sales

-



27,960



-



27,960





Other specialty vehicles sales

-



54,697



(3,181)



51,516





Aftermarket parts and accessories sales

12,154



4,530



-



16,684





Total Sales $ 159,433

$ 87,187

$ (3,181)

$ 243,439

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,473

$ 13,852

$ (15,537)

$ 10,788





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)





Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)



Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 356,089

$ 325,003

$ 383,448

$ 437,802

$ 584,933

Specialty Vehicles

83,334



84,269



80,983



72,402



82,478

Total Backlog $ 439,423

$ 409,272

$ 464,431

$ 510,204

$ 667,411



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2024 % of

sales

2023 % of

sales Net income (loss) $ (4,669) (2.4 %)

$ 1,678 0.7 % Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest -



32

Add (subtract):









Restructuring and other related charges 52



62

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments -



291

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,474



1,827

Legacy legal matters 1,850



956

CEO transition 110



-

Tax effect of adjustments (258)



(585)

Adjusted net income (loss) $ (1,441) (0.7 %)

$ 4,261 1.8 %











Net income (loss) $ (4,669) (2.4 %)

$ 1,678 0.7 % Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest -



32

Add (subtract):









Depreciation and amortization 4,435



3,864

Income tax expense 783



430

Interest expense 2,053



1,648

EBITDA $ 2,602 1.3 %

$ 7,652 3.1 % Add:









Restructuring and other related charges 52



62

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments -



291

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,474



1,827

Legacy legal matters 1,850



956

CEO transition 110



-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,088 3.1 %

$ 10,788 4.4 %











Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.14)



$ 0.05

Add (subtract):









Restructuring and other related charges -



-

Acquisition related expenses and adjustments -



0.01

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.05



0.05

Legacy legal matters 0.05



0.03

CEO transition -



-

Tax effect of adjustments -



(0.02)

Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ (0.04)



$ 0.12



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2024

2023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (3,957)

$ 5,887

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(5,719)



(4,469)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

75



25

Free cash flow $ (9,601)

$ 1,443



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Outlook





Year Ended December 31, 2024 The Shyft Group, Inc.



Low

Mid

High Net income



$ 2,479

$ 6,481

$ 10,483 Add:













Depreciation and amortization



20,500

20,500

20,500 Interest expense



7,500

7,500

7,500 Taxes



621

1,619

2,617 EBITDA



$ 31,100

$ 36,100

$ 41,100 Add:













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

8,900

8,900

8,900 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 40,000

$ 45,000

$ 50,000















Earnings per share



$ 0.07

$ 0.19

$ 0.30 Add:













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges

0.26

0.26

0.26 Less: tax effect of adjustments



(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.05) Adjusted earnings per share



$ 0.28

$ 0.40

$ 0.51

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.