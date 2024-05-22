The Shyft Group Signs Agreement with Amerit Fleet Solutions 24/7 Mobile Service of Blue Arc™ EVs

Supporting last-mile customers' transition to EV technology with mobile maintenance across the U.S.

Complements Shyft's dealer partners' brick and mortar service capabilities

Further backed by Shyft's Blue Arc EV Tech Support

NOVI, Mich., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, has signed an agreement with Amerit Fleet Solutions to provide 24/7 maintenance and support services for Blue Arc™ EV trucks across the U.S.

Shyft’s comprehensive service model now includes Amerit's network of mobile technicians, onsite dealer service, Blue Arc EV Tech Support, and a proven parts ordering system to minimize downtime and keep fleets on the road.

"We're committed to keeping the customer at the center of all we do," said John Dunn, President and CEO of The Shyft Group. "As we transition to EV technology, we're focused on ensuring a seamless experience for our last-mile customers and drivers. Our comprehensive service model includes onsite dealer service, access to our Blue Arc EV Tech Support team, a proven parts ordering system, and now, Amerit's 24/7 EV Fleet Maintenance program to minimize downtime and keep fleets on the road."

Blue Arc EVs will soon be available through a select network of dealerships, each staffed by technicians trained and certified by Shyft's Blue Arc engineering team, ensuring customers can conveniently service their vehicles at dealership garages. Complementing this dealer network, Shyft's dedicated in-house tech support team—comprising over 30 certified technicians and engineers—specializes in vehicle development, validation, and testing to maintain high service standards at all touchpoints.

Moreover, Shyft's integrated service and parts solution ensures that high-quality parts are readily available, simplifying maintenance and repairs. Together with Amerit Fleet Solutions' network of mobile technicians, the Shyft Group's comprehensive support network helps facilitate continuous fleet operation and maximum vehicle uptime.

"We're confident in the design and performance of our Blue Arc EV truck," said Eric Fisher, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Shyft Innovations. "Our commitment to commercial-grade performance, built on Shyft's 50-year history in last-mile delivery vehicles, enabled us to secure a roster of Tier 1 automotive suppliers for critical vehicle systems and subsystems that allow us to confidently meet customers' expectations and deliver a one-of-a-kind solution."

The Blue Arc platform features one of the industry's first truly commercial-grade, purpose-built EV chassis, with every subsystem and aspect designed for demanding commercial vehicle duty cycles. Tier 1 suppliers including Akebono, Bosch, Dana, Hendrickson, and Modine, provide best-in-class solutions to the purpose-built chassis.

The Shyft Group recently secured an initial order of 150 Blue Arc EV Trucks from FedEx for its U.S. pickup and delivery fleet, reflecting a shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions. During testing on last-mile routes in Memphis, the Blue Arc truck operated 8-10 hour routes under challenging conditions, with temperatures ranging from 95 to 105°F. The vehicle's reliability and ability to regenerate 20-30 kW of power through its regenerative braking system underscore its commercial readiness.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

