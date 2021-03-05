The Shyft Group To Showcase Growing Company And Product Portfolio At NTEA's Work Truck Week

Presented by the Association for the Work Truck Industry (NTEA), WTW21 allows industry professionals to share the latest information on work trucks, equipment, and accessory products. The Shyft Group will connect with customers, dealers, upfitters, and suppliers during the virtual trade show. Event registration is required and is open currently at www.worktruckshow.com .

The Shyft Group will have a full virtual booth complete with one-on-one sales team availability. The display will feature the following products from its brands to include:

Utilimaster: The leading last mile delivery and vocation-specific fleet vehicle brand will feature the Velocity M3 parcel delivery vehicle. First introduced as a prototype in 2020, the Velocity M3 is now production-ready and features enhanced safety technologies and optimized ergonomics that shave valuable time from each delivery stop. In addition, Utilimaster will also display its newly redeveloped Trademaster specialty service body, which features a standing-height cargo workspace accessible through the truck cab, Utiliplate construction, and customized tool and accessory storage. The Trademaster can be mounted on a variety of Ford and GM chassis is built keep professionals comfortable and productive.

Royal Truck Body: The West Coast's leading truck body manufacturer will showcase its Royal 11'-long, 46"-tall Severe Duty Body. Featuring more standard options than competing bodies, this Severe Duty includes open-top lids dressed in aluminum diamond plate, a stainless-steel tailgate guard, and a heavy-duty Class III recessed rear bumper.

DuraMag: The company's rapidly expanding brand and one of the most durable and corrosion resistant service bodies in the industry will showcase its S-Series Service Body. Featuring a fully welded, all-aluminum body build, the S-Series is powder coated to withstand the rigors of any job site and climate.

"Work Truck Week gives Shyft an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our growing portfolio of work truck brands while presenting our industry-leading vehicle and body designs to a growing market," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shyft Group. "From parcel delivery upfit walk-in vans to utility trucks, spanning traditional combustion to EV propulsion, our ability to build across GVWR Classes 1-7 is redefining the purpose-built vehicle market. This year's virtual exhibit gives us the unique ability to present more vehicles and make far reaching connections."

NTEA represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell, and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers, and accessories. The WTW21 exhibit platform connects work truck industry professionals and the commercial vehicle community, and provides product news, market trends, and operational insights.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its companies include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group companies are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

