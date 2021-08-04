The Shyft Group's Utilimaster Supports FedEx Express Through Continued Commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital With $46,000 Sponsorship

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster®, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, is continuing its commitment to the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which raises funds to be donated to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year, Utilimaster contributed $46,000, marking the brand's fifth annual sponsorship of the St. Jude Invitational, which will be held August 5-8, 2021, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

"At Utilimaster, we are committed to supporting our clients in their efforts to improve their local communities," said Chad Heminover, President, Fleet Vehicles & Services, The Shyft Group. "We are proud to continue our sponsorship of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The funds from this event will help advance the important mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ensuring no family needs to pay for treatment."

This sponsorship is one of the many philanthropic events The Shyft Group supports in the communities where its employees and customers live and work. At this year's event, Shyft's Utilimaster brand will feature two FedEx delivery vehicles on the golf course—a Velocity® M3 and a Velocity F2, both of which have revolutionized last mile package delivery.

Since St. Jude Children's Research Hospital became the sole beneficiary of the event in 1970, more than $50 million has been donated to the hospital through sponsorships like this one. The funds are used to support patients and their families through treatments needed to help defeat cancer and other life-threatening diseases in children, and the research needed to prevent them.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

