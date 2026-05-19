Founder and current CEO, Rob Siegfried, will become Executive Chair

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried), a national, relationship-based professional services firm, has appointed Michael (Mike) Fox as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 2026. Siegfried's Founder and current CEO, Rob Siegfried, will elevate into the role of Executive Chair.

The Siegfried Group appoints Michael Fox as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 2026. Siegfried’s Founder and current CEO, Rob Siegfried, will elevate into the role of Executive Chair.

Mike brings more than two decades of professional services experience and a track record of advising Fortune 100 organizations on large-scale business and technology transformations. He joins Siegfried following a senior leadership career at Ernst & Young LLP (EY), where he most recently served as EY Americas Markets Leader.

Throughout the remainder of 2026, Rob will maintain his functions and responsibilities as the two work together closely, along with Siegfried's executive leadership team, to ensure a smooth transition in January 2027. At that point, as Executive Chair, Rob will remain actively involved in the Firm's sales and marketing strategy, as well as company culture, as Fox assumes day-to-day executive leadership.

"Mike is the right CEO for Siegfried's next chapter," said Rob. "When I founded the Firm in 1988, I knew that leadership, strength of character, and persistence matter. Nearly four decades later, we have built something rare in professional services, and those founding principles still define who we are and how we operate. I am excited about what Mike will bring to our business, our people, and our clients. He understands the responsibility of nurturing and building upon what works, role modeling our higher purpose, and shaping the Firm's continued evolution and sustained success."

At EY, Mike led teams that were supporting large, complex organizations with strategic planning, operating model transformation, and technology-enabled change. He has deep experience in financial services and has worked closely with senior executives, navigating growth and transformation in evolving markets.

"It's a privilege to step into this role," said Mike. "For decades, Siegfried has earned the trust of hundreds of impressive, high-profile Fortune 1000 companies by providing elite financial talent that helps them with their most important and strategic work. They care about their people, invest in their success and growth, and create shared value across all stakeholders. That combination of client caliber, compelling work, and commitment to people is distinctive. I'm looking forward to working alongside Rob and the Siegfried leadership team to build on that strong momentum and drive long-term growth for the Firm."

More information about Siegfried is available at siegfriedgroup.com.

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried) is a national, relationship-driven professional services organization that helps CFOs and their executive teams clarify what matters most—then delivers elite financial talent to make it happen. We partner with financial executives at Fortune 1000 and other dynamic companies and provide them with a powerful combination of talent delivery, leadership advisory, and financial advisory services. Siegfried hires the best people to serve the best companies, and our people work under the direction and control of our clients to get things done better, faster, and more cost effectively.

Contact:

Megan Davis

[email protected]

SOURCE The Siegfried Group, LLP