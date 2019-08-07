"The Sights and Sounds of Abstraction": Exhibition and Artist Talk

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Zmuda, Abstract Painter and Author will debut a collection of paintings in a solo exhibition entitled "The Sights and Sounds of Abstraction". This interactive exhibit will be held at the Maryland Hall for Creative Arts beginning August 19th 2019 through November 18th 2019. The collection will focus on the dynamic influence that music has on the artist's creative process. The exhibition will be supported by an artist's reception on September 19th, 2019 and Artist Talk on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 2 pm.

Have you attended a musical concert and experienced a physical reaction? The sound waves traveling to your ears can elicit physical and emotional responses such as goosebumps on your arms or tears in your eyes. Join Christine Zmuda, an international and nationally selling abstract painter, to learn about how music can influence the choice of color palette, the variety of brush strokes, and influence the end result of a painting. The exhibition is designed so that attendees can visualize a collection of abstract paintings with or without the music that was used as the backdrop for the creative process. This will be unique and engaging experience for art and music lovers alike.

You can meet the artist in two upcoming events at the Maryland Hall for Creative Arts located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Md. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 5:30 pm to 7 pm and an Artist Talk will be held on Saturday October 19th, from 2 pm to 2:30 pm.

About Christine Zmuda, Artist:

Christine Zmuda is an abstract expressionist and intuitive painter. Largely self-taught, Christine uses acrylic paint, charcoal, pastels, and oil sticks to put on canvas what she feels through music. Playing music and abstract painting are symbiotic and interdependent to her creative process. More about Christine Zmuda's artwork can be found at artgallerybyz.com . For press inquiries, contact ArtGallery By Z at 301-327-0010.

