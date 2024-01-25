The Sigourney Award Trust Appoints Accomplished Legal And Financial Specialist Michael J Harrington To Attorney Co-Trustee Role

The Sigourney Award Annually Recognizes Outstanding Psychoanalytic Achievement Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Sigourney established The Sigourney Award Trust in 1989 to recognize and reward outstanding psychoanalytic achievements that benefit humankind around the world. Today Analyst Co-trustee Robin A. Deutsch, PhD, introduces Michael J. Harrington, JD, as the new Attorney Co-trustee for The Sigourney Award Trust. The San Francisco resident succeeds Barbara C. Sherland, JD, the Trust's Attorney Co-trustee for the past 14 years.

Michael J Harrington has been appointed Attorney Co-trustee for The Sigourney Award Trust

"As co-trustees, we preserve Mary Sigourney's vision and manage fiduciary excellence to ensure the Trust can continue to reward innovative psychoanalytic thought and principles that improve the world we live in," says Dr. Deutsch. "Barbara has been a strategic and thoughtful leader, evolving the Trust to ensure its longevity. We are ever grateful for her contributions. And now, Michael's professional accomplishments and personal commitment will serve our organization well as we continue to expand awareness of psychoanalytic thought internationally," she adds.

Harrington, most recently chairman and president of the First Republic Trust Company, has held executive and senior counsel roles leading trust teams at Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank. He has had an impressive career applying his legal expertise in estate planning and trust management to represent corporate and individual trustees in litigation and court proceedings. A sought-after speaker and panelist, Harrington has presented on fiduciary subjects for the American Law Institute, California Continuing Education of the Bar, Practicing Law Institute (PLI), California Bankers Association, California State Bar Association, and various local bar associations and estate planning councils.

His legal and financial proficiency, complemented by his extensive connection with the mental health and psychoanalytic community, make him a fitting choice for the Trust. He served as treasurer of the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis (SFCP) for six years, has been on the organization's Board of Trustees, and is currently a finance committee consultant. In addition, Harrington served as treasurer and a board of trustees' member for Baker Places, Inc., a San Francisco community mental health service for 28 years. A UCLA graduate, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics before earning his Juris Doctor from the UCLA School of Law.

"I never tire of the intricacy and importance of effective trust management and I'm very happy to be able to blend my passion for law and finance with my interest in psychoanalysis, especially as my wife is a clinical psychologist," says Harrington. "I am honored to join The Sigourney Award Trust and thank my predecessor, Barbara Sherland, for her exemplary example as a guardian of Mary Sigourney's vision and mission," he adds.

About The Sigourney Award

The Sigourney Award Trust, an independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, annually bestows The Sigourney Award as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that employs psychoanalytic thinking and principles to benefit humankind. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. To date, 136 Award recipients from 22 countries represent her global vision. The ground-breaking work honored by The Sigourney Award has significantly contributed to human affairs on topics ranging from clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, and political oppression.

