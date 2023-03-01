The Sigourney Award Trust Issues Call For Entries Of Psychoanalytic Work Eligible To Win The Sigourney Award-2023

Applications For The Sigourney Award-2023 Accepted March 1 Through July 31 For International Recognition And Substantial Cash Prize

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sigourney Award Trust, founded by Mary Sigourney, annually honors individuals, groups or organizations with The Sigourney Award. This wholly independent prize recognizes outstanding work from around the world that has advanced psychoanalytic thought and principles and was accomplished during the past ten years. As of today, the Trust is accepting applications for The Sigourney Award-2023.

"We appreciate the incredible work that has been presented for consideration over the years and are proud to have honored past recipients whose outstanding work met our founder's aims. We look forward to receiving entries from across all geographies and disciplines this year," says Robin A. Deutsch, PhD, Analyst Trustee for the Trust.

Since 1989, The Sigourney Award has been presented to 141 Award recipients from 22 countries, each earning international distinction plus a substantial cash prize. Recent recipients hail from the United Kingdom, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, Argentina, and the USA. In 2023, work from any geographic location accomplished between 2012-2022 is eligible. Work must be innovative and promote the understanding or evolution of psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic principles. An entirely independent and anonymous panel of distinguished judges will complete an unbiased and thorough evaluation of each completed submission before determining The Sigourney Award-2023 recipients.

Whether nominated or self-nominated, applicants must submit a comprehensive online application. To support and encourage international submissions, the application can be translated into more than 100 languages. Instructions and eligibility requirements for The Sigourney Award-2023 are available online and applications will be accepted through July 31, 2023. The Sigourney Award-2023 recipients will be announced in November.

"It's been a tremendous experience to learn about the impressive variety of work around the world, meet The Sigourney Award recipients, and publicly acknowledge the impact of their work. We welcome those whose work illustrates how traditional and non-traditional psychoanalytic applications can positively impact the human experience," says Barbara Sherland, JD, Attorney Trustee.

Visit www.sigourneyaward.org for all information. Applicants who do not win are invited to enter again. Find updates via social platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @SigourneyAward, and Twitter @sigourney_the.

About The Sigourney Award

The Sigourney Award Trust, an independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, annually bestows The Sigourney Award as international recognition and reward for recent, outstanding work that advanced psychoanalytic principles through traditional and non-traditional work and applications. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. To date, 141 Award recipients from 22countries represent her global vision. Judges of The Sigourney Award remain anonymous to ensure an unbiased and thorough evaluation practice.

