The Sigourney Award Trust Seeks Applicants and Nominations for The Sigourney Award-2024 to Recognize Outstanding Psychoanalytic Achievement Worldwide

Eligible Work Submitted By Individuals, Teams or Organizations Can Earn International Recognition and a Substantial Cash Prize with The Sigourney Award-2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sigourney Award Trust, founded by Mary Sigourney, annually honors individuals, teams and organizations with The Sigourney Award. This wholly independent prize recognizes outstanding work from around the world that has advanced psychoanalytic thought and principles. Applications and nominations for The Sigourney Award-2024 are open March 1 – July 31, and work from any geographic location accomplished between 2014-2023 is eligible for consideration.

"Every year, we are impressed with the diversity and impact of work that applies and integrates the best of psychoanalytic principles to positively impact our world," says Robin A. Deutsch, PhD, the Trust's Analyst Trustee. "We are honored to have recognized stellar achievements that meet Mary Sigourney's founding tenets, and we look forward to receiving this year's applications from varied disciplines and across the globe."

Since 1989, The Sigourney Award has presented 145 recipients from 22 countries with coveted professional recognition, international distinction, and a substantial cash prize. The independent award celebrates exceptional achievements by individuals, teams, or organizations whose work is innovative and promotes the understanding or evolution of psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic principles. An anonymous panel of distinguished judges complete an unbiased and thorough evaluation of each completed submission before determining The Sigourney Award-2024 recipients.

Whether nominated or self-nominated, applicants must submit a comprehensive online application. To support and encourage international submissions, the application can be translated into more than 100 languages. Instructions and eligibility requirements for The Sigourney Award-2024 are available online. Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2024. The Sigourney Award-2024 recipients will be announced in November.

"We welcome entries for work based in both traditional and non-traditional psychoanalytic applications that positively impact the human experience. We look forward to honoring the recipients' achievements from any place in the world," says Michael J. Harrington, JD, Attorney Trustee.

Visit www.sigourneyaward.org for more information. Applicants who do not win are invited to enter again. Find updates via social platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @SigourneyAward, and Twitter @sigourney_the.

About The Sigourney Award

The Sigourney Award Trust, a wholly independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, annually bestows The Sigourney Award as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that has advanced psychoanalytic principles. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. Since 1990, The Sigourney Award has rewarded and promoted outstanding work. To date, 145 Award recipients from 22 countries represent her global vision. Judges remain anonymous to ensure an unbiased and thorough evaluation practice. Work honored by The Sigourney Award has significantly contributed to human affairs on topics ranging from clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, and political oppression.

