The Sigourney Trust Issues Call For Entries Of Psychoanalytic Work Eligible To Win The Sigourney Award-2022

Applications For The Sigourney Award-2022 Accepted March 1 Through July 31

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year The Sigourney Trust honors up to four individuals, groups or organizations with an independent prize, The Sigourney Award. This prestigious international award honors recent outstanding achievements in psychoanalytic work. Winning work earns The Sigourney Award, international recognition, plus a cash prize ranging between $25,000 and $40,000. The application period opens today and closes July 31, 2022.

"Our founder Mary Sigourney sought to reward efforts that were applied, as well as clinical or scholarly. She wanted to recognize work that crossed all human and geographical boundaries as well as professional categories to emphasize how psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic thought intersects with academic, humanitarian, and arts-focused fields, and we encourage those whose work meets these criteria to apply," says Robin A. Deutsch, PhD, Analyst Trustee for The Sigourney Trust which was founded in 1989.

To be considered for The Sigourney Award-2022, submitted work must be innovative, promote the understanding or evolution of psychoanalysis and/or psychoanalytic thought and have been accomplished between 2011-2021. To accommodate the international audience submitting work for consideration, qualifying work is submitted through an online application that can be translated into more than 100 languages. Application instructions and requirements for eligibility can be reviewed online. Applications will be accepted through July 31, 2022.

A confidential panel of international judges, each with distinguished roles within the international psychoanalytic community, adhere to the Trust's mission and retain anonymity to support an unbiased and thorough evaluation process. The Sigourney Award-2022 recipients will be announced in November.

"The Sigourney Award has purposefully increased its international reach and evolved as the world has changed. We receive impressive submissions from all over the globe for work dedicated to positively impacting the human experience with traditional and non-traditional psychoanalytic applications," says Barbara Sherland, JD, Attorney Co-trustee.

Applicants who do not win are welcome to enter again. For information and application, visit www.sigourneyaward.org. Follow updates via social platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @SigourneyAward, and Twitter @sigourney_the.

About The Sigourney Award

The Sigourney Trust, an independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, annually bestows The Sigourney Award as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that employs psychoanalytic thinking and practice to benefit humankind. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. To date, 136 Award recipients from 22 countries represent her global vision. The ground-breaking work honored by The Sigourney Award has significantly contributed to human affairs on topics ranging from clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, and political oppression.

Media Contact: Kelly Wisecarver, Wisecarver Public Relations

Phone: 773-218-7285 or Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Sigourney Award